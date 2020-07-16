Fanny Moizant, co-founder of Vestiaire Collective

“David Mallett in Paris is great. His main salon is in a beautiful apartment decorated with taxidermy and the team is lovely; it feels like a family, but at the same time it’s very professional.” david-mallett.com

Christine Nagel, head perfumer at Hermès

“I rely on Hélène at Le Salon in Deauville for my hair colour. She has a delicate touch and always finds just the right red for me.” 106 Avenue de la République, 14800 Deauville (+332-3114 9600)

Hershesons, London

Charlotte Olympia Dellal, shoe designer

“I go to John Hilliard at Hershesons in London once a week to set my hair in waves. They last for several days because he does it the old-fashioned way, which includes pin curls and sitting under a dryer in a pink hairnet like an old lady.” hershesons.com

Handsome Factory Barbershop, Hong Kong

André Fu, architect

“I’ve been going to Edward Lai at the Handsome Factory in central Hong Kong for the past three years. I really value his honest approach as well as his excellent grooming skills. And best of all, he’s really quick – I always know that I’ll be in and out within 30 minutes.” handsomefactory.com

Marianne Strokirk Salon, Chicago

Nicole Berry, executive director of The Armory Show

“My personal style signifier is my platinum pixie cut, which I have cut and coloured by Bonnie and Melissa. When I was living in Chicago, I found a salon that I love, Marianne Strokirk – in fact, Marianne is an art collector herself – and have stuck with them. With short hair, you can’t hide a bad haircut.” mariannestrokirk.com

Ini Archibong, furniture designer

“My hairdresser is Brenton Lee. I haven’t let anyone else cut my hair since we met 10 years ago, so when I land in LA he is the first person I see.” brentonleesalon.com

Lauren Gurvich King at home in London © Rick Pushinsky

Lauren Gurvich King, CEO of Lauren Gurvich Lifestyle

“Tracey Cunningham looks after my hair colour when I am in Los Angeles and has an extremely popular salon called Mèche in Beverly Hills. I’ve been seeing Tracey for more than 20 years. The first time, she had just become a colourist after years as Bette Midler’s assistant, and now she tends to the tresses of every major actress and pop star. I have been every colour under the sun and she always keeps me looking my best.” mechesalonla.com

Jennifer Chamandi, shoe designer

“Andy Monzer is undeniably the king of hair. His little hidden salon on Westbourne Grove, London, does great haircuts, blowdries and keratin treatments, and he is always honest in telling me what I need.” andy-monzer.co.uk

Les Mauvais Garçons, Paris

Hervé van der Straeten, furniture designer

“I’m not a grooming maniac but I wear my hair very short, so I need a good barber. In Paris I go to Les Mauvais Garçons, which is a fun, vintage-style place; I get a clean, military-look haircut there.” lesmauvaisgarcons.fr

Christopher Jenner, interior designer

“The person I rely on for personal grooming is my barber Umberto Fiorilla at Atkinsons’ salon in Mayfair. He’s a modern-day dandy with gifted hands and serious style.” atkinsons1799.com

Alexandre de Paris, Paris

Christina Zeller, artistic director of Delvaux

“I like going to Alexandre de Paris. I know it’s old-fashioned but they do the best up-dos in the city.” alexandredeparis-coiffure.com

David Netto, interior designer

“Wendy Kidd has been my hairdresser in New York since 1992 – it’s unbelievable; we laugh about it.” wendykiddstudio.com

Jonathan Saunders at home in New York © Mark C O’Flaherty

Jonathan Saunders, fashion designer

“I love going to Golden Scissors, a Turkish barbers in Stoke Newington, London. I have the full works with the steamed hot towels and the flame they waft to burn off the hair around your ears. It’s always a brilliant experience – you come out feeling so clean.” 58 Stoke Newington Road, London N16

Michael Hill, creative director of Drake’s

“I go to John’s Hairstyling for Men, which is just around the corner from my London office. Haircuts come with tea and toast.” 63 Nile Street, London N1 (020-7251 8023).

Josh Wood, London © Jamie McGregor Smith

Alex Eagle, boutique owner

“I love Josh Wood in London. He is the best colourist on earth: he will never let me do anything that doesn’t look totally natural, however desperate I am for a change.” joshwoodcolour.com

Roubi L’Roubi, creative director and costume designer

“Josh Wood Colour is where I get the most amazing haircuts. It is tucked away in a tiny west London mews and you need to ring a bell to get in. They also analyse your hair and give you dietary advice based on the results.” joshwoodcolour.com

Johnny Coca at home in Paris © Léa Crespi

Johnny Coca, director of women’s fashion leather goods at Louis Vuitton

“I rely on the girls at Des Garçons on Rue Saint-Honoré, which is a friendly and relaxing place to get my hair done.” des-garcons.fr

Rafael Viñoly, architect

“Nori, my barber at Non Project on the Lower East Side, has been cutting my hair for many years. His little, spare shop is a wonderful place full of the small sculptures he makes, as well as his incredible ethnic music collection.” non-project.com

Rudy’s Barbershop in New York

Paul Andrew, creative director of Salvatore Ferragamo

“My grooming guru is Tyler Pendleton from Rudy’s Barbershop in New York. I was originally seeing another stylist, but noticed Tyler’s incredible skill and style and I eventually made my way over to his chair. I see him about once a month.” rudysbarbershop.com

Alice Archer, fashion designer

“I met hairstylist Carolina Crona on a shoot. I either go to her house or to Smiths, the salon she works at on Poland Street in Soho, London. She’s Swedish and promotes natural-looking hair, whether through the cut or the colour, which suits my ungroomed style. I also occasionally pop into Hershesons in Selfridges, which is great for a last-minute blowdry.” hershesons.com. smithssalon.com

Mimi Thorisson at home in Turin © Oddur Thorisson

Mimi Thorisson, food writer

“My beauty guru is my hairdresser, Luisaefranchino, in Turin. They colour my hair perfectly. Everything else I do myself; I don’t have the time to go to any other appointments these days.” 16luisaefranchino.it



Phillip Lim, fashion designer

“Mark Bustos does my regular haircut – he’s a great stylist and gives haircuts to the homeless every Sunday, which I think says a lot about him.” silvervineroom.com

Taylor Taylor, London

Lee Broom, furniture designer

“Zara is amazing. She has been cutting my hair for years, at different places. I go wherever she goes. Right now she works at a cool Shoreditch salon called Taylor Taylor, and Annelie there does my colour now I am a silver blonde.” taylortaylorlondon.com