FT Collections

Data rich: the numbers behind corporate news

From coronavirus to accountancy changes, the best of companies’ data visualisation stories
One-fifth of FTSE 100 companies tap government wage scheme

Only five of the UK’s largest listed businesses have made permanent job cuts

US on track for worst corporate quarter since financial crisis

Lockdown impact weighs on company earnings but stock markets look for optimism

Tennis takes a swing at making players’ earnings fairer

The new chair of the association that runs men’s tennis wants to share out wealth more evenly

Lockdown lifestyle: changing internet habits during the pandemic  

Local news sites are experiencing a resurgence and streaming is more popular than ever

US banks brace for surge in loan losses

Lenders are increasing reserves in anticipation of a wave of defaults during the pandemic

Race to find treatment using re-engineered medicines

Trials start using drugs designed for other conditions to help combat Covid-19

More from this Series

Europe’s banks face a test of resilience

Since their peak almost a month ago, European banks indices have plunged 40 per cent

Big not always better for private equity megadeals

Largest takeovers do not always generate the biggest returns

Big Four accountants facing changing times

Long-held relationships between auditors and companies on the rocks

Hollywood ‘sequelitis’ and why pay-TV follows a different script

Decades-long trend of film sequels is not abating, but the big studios may be willing to chase some of their smaller rivals

Exchange operators cut dependence on legacy trading business

Rival bids offer two visions for LSE as insatiable demand provides bourses with promise for future 

Boeing suppliers expose impact of the Max crisis

Uncertainty over the return of the 737 Max leaves suppliers’ earnings forecasts unclear

Companies pin hopes on meat-free cash cows

Food businesses step up pursuit of alternative proteins to win over consumers

A year in which the IPO market sobered up

Disappointment for high-profile listings comes even as US stocks hit record

Uefa’s ban on Man City does not change football’s inequality

Financial fair play has capped clubs’ spend but it has not led to level playing field

Music titans tune into rising valuations

Prospective listings from Warner and Universal arms will indicate industry’s worth 