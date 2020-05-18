FT Collections Data rich: the numbers behind corporate news From coronavirus to accountancy changes, the best of companies’ data visualisation stories One-fifth of FTSE 100 companies tap government wage schemeOnly five of the UK’s largest listed businesses have made permanent job cuts US on track for worst corporate quarter since financial crisisLockdown impact weighs on company earnings but stock markets look for optimism Tennis takes a swing at making players’ earnings fairerThe new chair of the association that runs men’s tennis wants to share out wealth more evenly Lockdown lifestyle: changing internet habits during the pandemic Local news sites are experiencing a resurgence and streaming is more popular than ever US banks brace for surge in loan lossesLenders are increasing reserves in anticipation of a wave of defaults during the pandemic Race to find treatment using re-engineered medicinesTrials start using drugs designed for other conditions to help combat Covid-19 More from this Series Europe’s banks face a test of resilienceSince their peak almost a month ago, European banks indices have plunged 40 per cent Big not always better for private equity megadealsLargest takeovers do not always generate the biggest returns Big Four accountants facing changing timesLong-held relationships between auditors and companies on the rocks Hollywood ‘sequelitis’ and why pay-TV follows a different scriptDecades-long trend of film sequels is not abating, but the big studios may be willing to chase some of their smaller rivals Exchange operators cut dependence on legacy trading businessRival bids offer two visions for LSE as insatiable demand provides bourses with promise for future Boeing suppliers expose impact of the Max crisisUncertainty over the return of the 737 Max leaves suppliers’ earnings forecasts unclear Companies pin hopes on meat-free cash cowsFood businesses step up pursuit of alternative proteins to win over consumers A year in which the IPO market sobered upDisappointment for high-profile listings comes even as US stocks hit record Uefa’s ban on Man City does not change football’s inequalityFinancial fair play has capped clubs’ spend but it has not led to level playing field Music titans tune into rising valuationsProspective listings from Warner and Universal arms will indicate industry’s worth