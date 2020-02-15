When Ukrainian billionaire Len Blavatnik acquired Warner Music for $3.3bn in 2011, he was buying into a declining industry. Music sales had shrunk every year for the past decade as piracy ravaged the business. They would continue to drop for another three, making Mr Blavatnik’s purchase appear to be another foolish foray into show business by a wealthy individual.

But Mr Blavatnik’s bet now looks genius. The music industry has staged a remarkable comeback thanks to the advent of streaming, which has funnelled billions of dollars back to the biggest labels.

Their deep-pocketed owners have clearly taken notice. In December Vivendi, which is controlled by French billionaire Vincent Bolloré, agreed to sell a 10 per cent stake in Universal Music to a Tencent-led consortium. The deal valued Universal at €30bn, well above the €6.5bn that SoftBank had offered for it in 2013.

Six weeks later, Mr Blavatnik’s Warner Music filed for an initial public offering, and a week after that, Vivendi chief Arnaud de Puyfontaine announced that he too planned to take Universal public, by “early 2023 at the latest”.

The case for these deals is obvious. Recorded music revenues have been growing quickly for the past three years, topping $19bn in annual sales. But the industry is dominated by three large companies whose values had not been repriced to match their growing businesses.

Universal Music and Sony Music exist within much larger French and Japanese conglomerates — while Warner Music is privately controlled by Mr Blavatnik’s Access Industries.

“There hasn’t been a change of hands of a big master [recording] catalogue in over a decade,” said one senior music executive. “There hasn’t been a chance to reset value based on where streaming has taken it.”

Both Mr Bolloré and Mr Blavatnik will retain control of their companies while getting a handsome return. Universal’s Tencent deal valued the company at a multiple of 30 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. A similar multiple would price Warner Music at $19bn, although analysts expect that the valuation could be closer to $12bn to $15bn, given that Universal is the biggest player.

The bigger question is why the race to cash in now? One theory is that Mr Blavatnik simply saw Universal’s eye-popping valuation and decided now is the time to strike. “[Mr Blavatnik] looked at every option, such as a strategic investor, private money, whatever,” said one person familiar with the matter. An IPO was deemed the best option because it gives Warner access to capital markets and more flexibility to make acquisitions, the person added. For Vivendi dangling a prospective float could help lure interest from potential buyers.

A more pessimistic theory is that the growth spurt in music is ending and that it is time to profit before investor enthusiasm putters out. “The principle of making money is selling when the market is at or near its peak,” said Mark Mulligan, analyst at Midia Research. “Most people accept that there is going to be a slowdown”.

Regardless of this, prospective public offerings from two of the big three record labels will provide a clearer sense of how much the music business is worth.

Spotify listed on the stock market in 2018, giving some indication of how investors view the industry’s recovery. But Spotify sells subscriptions to music, not the music itself. Warner Music, in contrast, makes 86 per cent of its revenues by managing the careers of artists such as Lizzo, Cardi B and Ed Sheeran. And for that business, Mr Blavatnik is set for a big reward.