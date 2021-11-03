Carbon offsets are increasingly being paired with fossil fuel shipments in deals that have scooped up 5 per cent of all credits used so far this year, according to new research.

About 4.6m of the units, which organisations use to compensate for their emissions, were used to offset hydrocarbon shipments billed as green in the first nine months of 2021, according to data from Trove Research.

That compares with 1.2m offsets paired with fossil fuel cargos in all of 2020.

Trove said there had been “a surge in the use of carbon credits for hydrocarbon products” this year, often marketed as “carbon neutral”.

Roughly 103m offsets were used in total during the first nine months of 2021, the researchers said.

However, one in five of the “offset” hydrocarbon deals struck since 2015 — seven of the 35 in which the information was disclosed — only offset the “scope 1 and scope 2” emissions from the production and transport of the fuel.

Those deals deliberately excluded “scope 3” emissions from the fuel’s use, the most polluting stage of its lifecycle. That made claims of carbon neutrality “potentially misleading”, the researchers said.

The trend of pairing fossil fuel shipments with carbon offsets has taken off this year and has been adopted by companies including oil majors Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Total.

Each offset — generated by projects such as planting trees — is supposed to represent a tonne of carbon that has been permanently avoided or removed from the atmosphere. That negates the emissions from the shipments, energy groups claim.

While the largest growth has been in carbon-offset LNG, other fuels including crude oil, petrol and aviation fuel have also started to be coupled with offsets, said Trove.

Companies often do not disclose the details of such deals, such as what the offsets cost, where they came from or who paid for them — the buyer or seller of the fuel.

Of all the offsets coupled with hydrocarbons since 2015, by far the most were used for Shell deals, Trove’s data indicated — about a third of the total. But the researchers cautioned that the lack of detail in many of the transactions meant Shell might not be the largest buyer. Shell declined to comment.

Climate groups have lambasted the increasingly popular practice as a form of greenwashing.

“Illusory, opaque and baseless claims of ‘carbon-neutral’ fossil fuels overtly defy science and reason,” said Carbon Market Watch’s Jonathan Crook, following the group’s recent report into the practice. “This is nothing more than a desperate and shameless attempt by oil and gas majors to keep business-as-usual activities and hoodwink the public.”

Offsets have been repeatedly criticised by those who say they do not deliver their claimed climate benefits. Some come from renewable energy projects and represent emissions that have been “avoided” rather than carbon that has been sucked out of the air by trees or technical systems.

Total’s first “carbon neutral LNG cargo”, announced in 2020, used credits from a wind power project in China.

Despite the growing interest in “offset” fuel deals, these shipments remain the exception, said Trove founder Guy Turner.

“The volume of LNG shipped with a carbon neutral claim is around 0.4 per cent of all LNG shipments worldwide,” based on the first three quarters of 2021, he said.

Using forestry schemes to offset all the emissions generated by every LNG shipment “would require a land area equivalent to that of Nigeria,” Turner estimated.