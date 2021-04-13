A complete guide to the healthy home From exercise rooms to office equipment, here’s how to give your house the ultimate wellness makeover Back to business: how to create the perfect home officeWith hybrid working set to become a permanent feature of our lives, it’s time to future-proof your space1 hour ago Sweaty and swanky: the rise of the statement home gymForget the treadmill in the basement — the pandemic has led to an increase in sales of luxury kit The New Comfort: what does “home” mean in 2021?Out with clean white spaces, and in with tactile havens. The interior mood right now is anything but sterile Where do you sit on the ‘mappiness’ index? Health and wellbeing ratings are now major factors when it comes to buying a property. Here are the happiest places around The path to the post-Covid cityA year of the pandemic has laid bare the flaws of our great metropolises. Here’s how to make them healthier, cheaper and happier Design a studio that will make your ideas flow‘I believe a combination of order and mess is key, crucial even, when it comes to getting lost in a creative vortex’ More from this Series 15 essentials for the home gymSpace-efficient equipment to get in shape – from the comfort of your house Hot property: homes with wellness featuresFrom a villa overlooking the Adriatic in Croatia to a terraced Victorian house in London Three smart standing-desk solutionsTabletop workstations that will have you on your feet