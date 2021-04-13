A complete guide to the healthy home

From exercise rooms to office equipment, here’s how to give your house the ultimate wellness makeover

Back to business: how to create the perfect home office

With hybrid working set to become a permanent feature of our lives, it’s time to future-proof your space

Sweaty and swanky: the rise of the statement home gym

Forget the treadmill in the basement — the pandemic has led to an increase in sales of luxury kit

The New Comfort: what does “home” mean in 2021?

Out with clean white spaces, and in with tactile havens. The interior mood right now is anything but sterile

Where do you sit on the ‘mappiness’ index? 

Health and wellbeing ratings are now major factors when it comes to buying a property. Here are the happiest places around

The path to the post-Covid city

A year of the pandemic has laid bare the flaws of our great metropolises. Here’s how to make them healthier, cheaper and happier

Design a studio that will make your ideas flow

‘I believe a combination of order and mess is key, crucial even, when it comes to getting lost in a creative vortex’

