Hailed as the “new conservatories”, modular and architect-designed garden offices are gaining in popularity. Budget for around £6,000 to £30,000 for a well-designed space (large-scale architect-designed buildings can cost more). You shouldn’t require planning permission if the office is not within 2m of a property boundary, is 2.5m high and has a flat roof (but always check before you begin a project).

Go for a glass-framed workspace if you don’t want to feel too cut off from the main house and garden. Sheridan & Co new bespoke Fokus Breathing Room, from £15,000

Modular office spaces allow you to choose a cabin of a desirable size and layout, which will then be delivered and installed in your garden. This one from Mökki, part of Field Studio Architects, comes fully equipped and insulated and takes about two days to install including foundations. From around £15,000

Platform 5 Architects created this hybrid office-garden shed, dubbed Schoffice, in the rear garden of a 1950s terrace in London’s St John’s Wood. The glazed office sits under an elliptical shell and the oak interior has a space-saving canti-levered desk. POA

© Andrew Kelly Photography Architect Neil Cooke’s own garden office is a contemporary slatted timber box with doors that fold back to expose the interior to the outdoors. POA

Melbourne-based Harwyn’s prefabricated pods are delivered on site complete with installation. The Professional-ii garden home office provides ample room for two separate workstations within the pod. POA