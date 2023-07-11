Algie Hall has four strategies for seeking out stocks that will outperform the index, highlighted in his new book Four Ways to Beat the Market. They are: quality, value, income, and momentum. Each one homes in on a very different kind of company – from the undisputed champion to the comeback kid, and from the slow-but-steady to the on-a-roll. Presenter Claer Barrett gets Algy to explain the thinking behind each strategy. The two also reminisce about their time working together as financial journalists at the Investor’s Chronicle, and Algy reveals his unusual polymathic side-gig.

Find out more about Algy’s book Four Ways to Beat the Market here

You can listen to the previous Investment Masterclass with Lord John Lee, which Claer mentions in this week’s episode, here.

If you would like to talk to Claer about a future episode, please email the Money Clinic team at money@ft.com with a short description of your problem, and how you would like us to help.

You can follow Claer on Twitter and Instagram @Claerb

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Laurence Knight and Philippa Goodrich. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com