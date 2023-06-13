Lord John Lee of Trafford was the first person in the UK to reach £1mn invested in his stocks and shares ISA. He has a clear strategy based around choosing UK smallcap companies that pay dividends. He tells presenter Claer Barrett why this is his investment strategy and how he chooses stocks.

Want more?

My Isa has suffered - but I’m still a firm believer

‘I’m 22 and I earn more than my parents’

What should I do with my cash savings?

Click here for tickets to the Investor's Chronicle Future of Private Investing event on Thursday June 15 where you can hear John Lee, Claer Barrett and many others talking about the big stories in the world of investing.

If you would like to talk to Claer on a future episode, please email the Money Clinic team at money@ft.com with a short description of your problem, and how you would like us to help.

Say hello on social media: you can follow Claer on Twitter and Instagram @Claerb

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com