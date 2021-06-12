Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The leaders of the west descended on Carbis Bay, along with podcasters, for this year's G7 summit. Boris Johnson and Joe Biden appeared to develop a bromance - despite their split on Northern Ireland. We discuss the key themes of the summit and whether Brexit overshadowed the prime minister's efforts to forward his Global Britain agenda. Plus we look at why the June 21 easing of lockdown restrictions is unlikely to go ahead. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe and Peter Foster. Produced by Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner. Review clips: News pool, BBC, European Union.

Further reading:

EU leaders to pressure Boris Johnson over Northern Ireland at G7

Johnson and Biden seek to smooth over Northern Ireland differences

G7 to pledge 1bn Covid vaccine doses for poorer countries

UK’s lockdown easing should be slowed

Why ‘sausage wars’ illustrate how both sides are now on a collision course over Northern Ireland

How serious is Delta Covid variant for UK and do vaccines stop it?

Fragile US-led G7 tax compromise threatened by search for exemptions

Realism from all sides is needed over Northern Ireland

