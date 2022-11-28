News in-depth Due Diligence

Why did Carlyle’s CEO resign? | FT Due Diligence

The group shocked Wall Street when its chief executive abruptly resigned in August, throwing the leadership of one of the world’s largest private equity groups into disarray. But why did he quit? The FT’s Antoine Gara unravels the curious case of Kewsong Lee’s resignation

Produced by Alpha Grid, presented by Antoine Gara