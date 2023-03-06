Cryptocurrencies

FTX: the legend of Sam Bankman-Fried | FT Film

FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange, exploded onto the scene in just a few years. Endorsed by celebrities and accepted by the establishment, it attracted big-name investors and was valued at $32bn before it collapsed in a matter of days. Regulators fell for it, venture capitalists fell for it, celebrities fell for it - everyone fell for the legend of Sam

Produced, directed and edited by Daniel Garrahan. Filmed by Petros Gioumpasis and Gregory Bobillot. Graphics by Russell Birkett