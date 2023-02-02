Film

Capture, who's looking after the children? | FT Film

An FT drama starring Jodie Whittaker (Dr Who), Paul Ready (Motherland), Shaniqua Okwok (It's a Sin), looks at online harm, regulation and responsibility. The search for their missing son leads a mother and father to a tech company, and a digital gatekeeper who seems to have all the answers.

Written by Nina Segal. Directed by Juliet Riddell. Edited by Tom Hannen. Director of Photography Franklin Dow. Score by Tristan Cassel-Delavois.