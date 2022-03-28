Explainer Renewable energy

Can we stop wind turbine blades ending up in landfill? | FT Rethink

About 85 per cent of a wind turbine can be recycled effectively, but the blades cannot because they’re made largely from a composite of epoxy resin and glass or carbon fibre that’s incredibly difficult to break down. Now though, we’re starting to see a change in philosophy from turbine manufacturers

Presented by Esan Swan