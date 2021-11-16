News in-depth Digital currencies

Cryptocurrencies: how regulators lost control

Leading voices from the cryptocurrency industry, including Binance CEO 'CZ' and Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX, and Financial Times reporters tell the story of how the cryptocurrency industry ballooned into a market worth more than $2tn with little regulatory oversight. How did regulators lose control and can they get a grip now? Or is there a danger that overregulation stifles innovation?

Produced, directed and edited by Daniel Garrahan. Filmed by Petros Gioumpasis, Gregory Bobillot and Donell Newkirk. Graphics by Russell Birkett