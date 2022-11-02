Explainer Technology

Sniff technology: detecting everything from drugs to diseases | FT Tech

It could be the Shazam of smells. A California-based start-up has developed a device to sniff out substances such as drugs, explosives and viruses. Sniff tech is a burgeoning sector which could have major implications in fields including healthcare and security. The FT’s Patrick McGee takes a trip to the lab and gets a good whiff of how the future might smell

Produced by Alpha Grid