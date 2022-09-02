Explainer Oil & Gas industry

Are high petrol prices killing the American dream? | FT Energy Source

To many Americans cars aren’t just a mode of transport, they’re a symbol of freedom. But who do US consumers hold responsible when soaring petrol prices mean there’s pain at the pump? The FT delves into the psychology behind filling up and explores petrol’s ability to fuel social unrest and even bring down presidents

Produced by Alpha Grid. Presented by Myles McCormick