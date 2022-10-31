Explainer Renewable energy

Can superhot rock energy be delivered at scale? | FT Tech

It may sound like an 80s tribute band, but superhot rock energy is all about tapping into the extreme heat emanating from the earth’s core. The FT’s Myles McCormick explains that if developed at scale it could hold the key to providing abundant, clean electricity and become a key weapon in the battle against climate change. But it’s a huge technological challenge

Produced by Alpha Grid