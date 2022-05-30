Gaming

Game on: how tech companies are betting on the metaverse | FT Film

The $180bn gaming industry, twice the size of the film business, already attracts hundreds of millions of players. But as tech leaders vie to create the next iteration of the internet, gaming has become a battleground. The FT explores how gaming got so big, and whether it really can be the gateway into this new world. Or will regulation, integration, and plain old reality get in the way?

Filmed, produced and edited by Grégory Bobillot