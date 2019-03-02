Interview

Listen: Theresa May offers Brexit delay, Labour battles over second referendum and anti-Semitism

Theresa May survived another week of crucial Brexit votes, but only by pledging to delay leaving the EU to avoid a crash exit. What will happen over the next fortnight? And is the UK making any progress in talks with Brussels? Plus, we discuss the Labour party’s abrupt decision to support a second referendum this week. while it continues to battle with its anti-Semitism crisis. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, James Blitz, Miranda Green and Jim Pickard.