Potent art: Simon Russell Beale performs from Shakespeare's The Tempest

The stage actor performs the 'Ye Elves' speech in which the aged wizard Prospero vows to break his staff and relinquish his magic. He will be performing more poems at the upcoming FT Weekend Festival

Directed and produced by Juliet Riddell and Joe Sinclair; curated by Allie Esiri; edited by Joe Sinclair