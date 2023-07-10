Indian business & finance

Gautam Adani: the Indian billionaire vs the short seller

In 2022, the Indian businessman was the third richest man in the world but a short report at the start of 2023 saw the value of his listed companies fall by over $100bn. The fallout has spread beyond the markets and into politics as the story of Adani has become inextricably linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of the new India

Produced and directed by Tom Griggs. Filmed by Petros Gioumpasis in London, Gregory Bobillot in New York, Abhilash Kalathi in Bangalore. Edited by Alex Langworthy. Extra footage by Getty, Reuters, Bloomberg and ANI