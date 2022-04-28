World

Belfast tries to heal a legacy of separation | FT Film

Almost 25 years since the end of the Troubles, in Northern Ireland physical and social barriers still shape society, business and the economy. The FT's Ireland correspondent Jude Webber meets people trying to overcome them and to build a shared future.

Director of photography: Petros Gioumpasis. Graphics: Russ Birkett. Colourist: Susumu Asano. Mix: Saul Rivers & Ed Railton. Producer/director: Ben Marino