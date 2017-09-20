Trump threatens 'wicked few' oppressive regimes

PRESIDENT TRUMP: The United States has great strength and patience. But if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime. The United States is ready, willing and able, but hopefully, this will not be necessary.

No one has shown more contempt for other nations and for the wellbeing of their own people.

We cannot abide by an agreement if it provides cover for the eventual construction of a nuclear programme.

That goal is to help them regain their freedom, recover their country, and restore their democracy. As a responsible neighbour and friend-- thank you very much.