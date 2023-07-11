News in-depth News in-depth

Messi vs Ronaldo: measuring greatness | FT Scoreboard

With Lionel Messi moving to the US and Cristiano Ronaldo playing in Saudi Arabia, football’s most scintillating player rivalry is probably over at the highest level. As a new generation of goal-scorers lights up the sport, what is the legacy of Messi and Ronaldo – and can either of them claim to be the greatest?