Donald Trump - a second turbulent year in office

People came to me. Dan Coats came to me and some others. They said they think it's Russia. I have President Putin. He just said it's not Russia. I will say this. I don't see any reason why it would be.

Was convicted in his financial fraud trial. And in November, Mr Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about a potential Trump Tower project in Moscow that Mr Trump and his company pursued during the race for the GOP nomination. On foreign policy, Mr Trump showed scant regard for traditional foreign alliances or the free trade norms that US policy has traditionally pursued. Concerns about the trade war dogged markets all year, but the president made it clear that in his view blame for market sell-offs lay not with tariffs, but with the Federal Reserve and its chairman Jay Powell.