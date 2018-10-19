Musician turned politician aims to shake up Ugandan politics

This is a message to the government expressing what's exactly on the people's mind.

This Is Freedom, a reggae protest song by the Ugandan musician turned politician Bobi Wine. The 36-year-old singer's dancehall rhythms and combative lyrics have won him fanatical support among Uganda's urban youth. Now he's on a mission to shake up Ugandan politics for the first time in a generation.

I'm here to upset the status quo, to cause change, fundamental change. We want to put an end to gun rule. We want to put an end to military rule and return civilian rule in Uganda.

Museveni survived there for 32 years. He's defeated other oppositionists. What makes you different? Why can you make a difference now?

Museveni has only survived because he has thrived on the deep divisions in Uganda, ethnic divisions, social class divisions, and political divisions.

Our generation is a generation that is not characterised by divisions. We are young men and women from different backgrounds. But we are bound together by the plight that we face - exclusion, unemployment, under yes, minority rule. So we believe that we are more united and speaking with one voice than ever before.

Bobi Wine grew up in the cramped Kamwokya slum in Uganda's capital, Kampala. Elected to parliament last year, the pop star MP has become the voice of a generation frustrated with President Yoweri Museveni's 32-year rule. The outspoken politician is not without his faults.

The self-styled 'Ghetto president' was previously denied a UK visa after campaigners said some of his lyrics incited homophobic violence. Wine has since renounced those views. In Uganda he's paid a price for his popularity.

In August, his driver was shot, and he was arrested and badly beaten by security forces. We grew up literally being known by the upper classes as criminals simply because of where we live or where we come from.

And do you think you're giving a voice to those people?

I believe that I'm giving a voice to the suffering people across Uganda, and not only in Uganda, but in East Africa and in fact Africa. Museveni is very disconnected from the population. He has been in power for 32 years, and yes, that has insulated him from the realities that the common people go through every day. The time has come for the young people of Africa to shape their own destiny, to decide the kind of Africa they want to live in.

Wine represents a different type of threat to ageing autocrats across Africa. The continent has the world's youngest population. And in its growing cities, the youth are digitally savvy, politically aware, and hungry for change. Uganda's next elections are not until 2021. Wine says he's not thought about running. What is certain is he's inspiring millions of young Ugandans who President Museveni can no longer afford to ignore.