Upcycled food is on the up | FT Food Revolution

Upcycling, the practice of using leftover or reject materials to make new products, is well established in vintage fashion and furniture design. But as the FT’s Judith Evans reports, it’s now a trend in food production, feeding a fast-growing industry in Europe and the US. Companies are creating upcycled edibles from avocado seeds, pulps and skins from almost any discarded fruit, nut, grain or vegetable imaginable