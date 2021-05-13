Greensill: a tale of hubris, hype and greed

The story of Greensill Capital's rise and fall has everything: investment banks, opaque finance, private jets, trophy mansions and the biggest British lobbying scandal in a generation, involving former prime minister David Cameron. The FT charts the rise of Lex Greensill and Sanjeev Gupta and examines where it all went wrong

Filmed by Petros Gioumpasis and Jamie Kennerley. Graphics by Russell Birkett. Produced, directed and edited by Daniel Garrahan