Property

Evergrande: a turning point for China

The rapid expansion of China's property sector was powered by a great migration from the farms to the cities - and built on cheap credit. The FT tells the story of Evergrande, the most indebted property developer in the world, which now stands on the brink of collapse. It's a story that changes the outlook for China's position as the locomotive of global economic growth. But is this China's Lehman Brothers moment?

Filmed by Petros Gioumpasis, James Goldman and Karsten Hohmann. Graphics by Russell Birkett. Additional illustration by Dreamstime. Produced, directed and edited by Daniel Garrahan