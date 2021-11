Soaring NFT sales redraw the art market | FT Film

The market for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, is soaring, reaching $10.7bn in the third quarter of 2021. For the art world it's a new frontier, where ownership of digital assets is encrypted on the blockchain. The FT talks to artists, auction houses and collectors about how NFTs are bringing in new buyers and setting records for sales of digital works, and we follow a painter making his first NFT