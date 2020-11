Analysis

Boris Johnson hopes to bring new style to Downing Street

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson fired his chief adviser Dominic Cummings last week shortly after his head of communications, Lee Cain. Mr Cummings, the architect of Britain’s exit from the EU, had become a divisive personality at 10 Downing Street. Sebastian Payne, FT Whitehall correspondent, asks whether his departure will herald a new, less aggressive governing style