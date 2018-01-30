Tatar culture feels Putin's squeeze. Pavel Shmakov knew his decision to keep his school's Tatar-language curriculum might spark phone calls from angry parents. What the head teacher of the Solntse school in Kazan did not expect was a visit from state prosecutors. The prosecutors interrogated several students and demanded Mr Shmakov fire his Tatar teachers immediately.

Mr Shmakov's school is the latest casualty of President Vladmir Putin's squeeze on Tatarstan. Tatarstan is one of the Russian ethnic "republics" that have been targets of his desire to restore centralised control. Under Kremlin pressure, local lawmakers voted last year to end compulsory Tatar lessons in school. Mr Putin says it will help students prepare for exams but for Mr Shmakov, it disrupts attempts to preserve Tatar culture.

Mr Putin is seeking to tighten the Kremlin's control over provinces like Tatarstan. Its leaders are in the uncomfortable position of enforcing MrPutin's orders while still trying to promote the Tatar language. Tatarstan has very little leverage because it is surrounded on all sides by Russian territory. "Where can Tatarstan go, except into the sky?", Mr Aisin says.