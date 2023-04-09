'C'est une addiction': chef Alain Ducasse on chocolate | FT Globetrotter

You can enable subtitles (captions) in the video player

Hello, I'm Julien. I come from France. I used to work for the chef since 15 years, right now. I would like to present or to make the orangettes with the chocolate, so let's begin. So we're going to fill the bowl with the tempering chocolate. So tempering chocolate is melting until 50, at 50 degrees. Then are we going to cool down. You can cool down on the table. You can cool down with the ice. You can cool down using the machine. But it's important to cool down fast, at 27 degrees, and then to reheat at 30 degrees. And then you have to keep this chocolate at 30 degrees. This is very important.

So as you can see, I already cut the orangettes and then I put inside the cocoa powder. So we just take this orangette right now, put inside the chocolate. You tap over there to remove the maximum of chocolate. So after that, you slightly put on the tray with the paper, and you have to make one by one, not together. The orange is already processed in Corsica. But in Corsica, the back... inside the heavy syrup during many days. And after a few weeks it becomes a confit. We test a lot of different products for Alain Ducasse. This is the best one, yeah? Because it's a lot of syrup so the orange is very nice.

When we finish everything, we're going to put the tray in the fridge for a few minutes - not too long. Just... maybe 10 minutes. That's enough. If you forget the chocolate in the fridge, the humidity comes inside the chocolate, so this is not good. The humidity and the heat, this is the enemy of chocolate.