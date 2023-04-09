Explainer FT Globetrotter

'C'est une addiction': chef Alain Ducasse on chocolate | FT Globetrotter

His global eateries have been awarded a combined 20 Michelin stars - more than any chef in the world. Now he introduces his new chocolate factory and shop in London's Borough Yards, explains his obsession with respecting the origins of his products, and how he uses a revolutionarily small amount of sugar and fat in his chocolates, biscuits and ice-cream

Produced by Rebecca Rose for FT Globetrotter. Filmed and edited by Richard Topping