Internet privacy

We know what you did during lockdown. An FT Film written by James Graham

We gave up our privacy to fight Covid-19, can we get it back? An FT film starring Lydia West and Arthur Darvill in collaboration with Sonia Friedman Productions and supported by Luminate. An interrogation scene explores how Covid-19 has exposed the tension between the need for data to track and trace, and the right to privacy and justice

Written by James Graham. Actors Lydia West and Arthur Darvill. Directed and produced by Juliet Riddell. Edited and produced by Tom Hannen. Additional filming by Petros Gioumpasis. Supported by Luminate.