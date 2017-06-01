Watches & Jewellery

Watch and jewellery brands should not start celebrating yet: their sales are improving only falteringly. But while some say ecommerce is the answer, others see it as a threat. Plus: the rise, fall and rise of the pearl industry.

Kim-Eva Wempe warns of danger to watch industry

Lack of transparency and impersonal ecommerce are risks, family scion says

Staff apathy sends jewellers to brain trainers

Shops are trying unconventional, even unproven, techniques to motivate their staff

The long fall and curious rise of the pearl industry

Fashion and science revolutionised — then destroyed — it, but it is having a revival

The rise of the low-cost mechanical watch

Today £500 will buy you a stylish product with a proper movement

‘Shadow watchmakers’ come into the light

Brands are at last revealing that they use external partners

Celebrations premature for watch and jewellery brands

The business still faces significant challenges

Ivanka Trump passes on Las Vegas jewellery shows

Her company is shifting its efforts to accessibly priced pieces

Jewellers at JCK fair in Las Vegas turn to ecommerce

The retail slump means brands have to innovate

The man who loves forgotten vintage watch brands

Paul Maudsley favours under-appreciated houses like Gruen, Glycine and Doxa

Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Moon Flying Tourbillon

How the brand became a must-have for serious collectors

Phillips sets record price for Bao Dai Rolex

News in brief: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’s Cartier watch also up for sale

The latest emerald accessory? Nanoparticles

News in brief: new technology tracks precious stones; Rihanna designs jewellery