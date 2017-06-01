Watches & Jewellery
Watch and jewellery brands should not start celebrating yet: their sales are improving only falteringly. But while some say ecommerce is the answer, others see it as a threat. Plus: the rise, fall and rise of the pearl industry.
Lack of transparency and impersonal ecommerce are risks, family scion says
Shops are trying unconventional, even unproven, techniques to motivate their staff
Fashion and science revolutionised — then destroyed — it, but it is having a revival
Today £500 will buy you a stylish product with a proper movement
Brands are at last revealing that they use external partners
The business still faces significant challenges
More from this Special Report
Her company is shifting its efforts to accessibly priced pieces
The retail slump means brands have to innovate
Paul Maudsley favours under-appreciated houses like Gruen, Glycine and Doxa
How the brand became a must-have for serious collectors
News in brief: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’s Cartier watch also up for sale
News in brief: new technology tracks precious stones; Rihanna designs jewellery