Masters of Science 2019

Six scientists share their latest discoveries, from human origins to exotic materials and mini-brains

Introducing Masters of Science 2019

Science editor Clive Cookson on the third instalment of our series, celebrating the latest advances in fields from exobiology to synthetic intelligence

Meet the relatives: the new human story

There used to be a broad consensus about our origins. A spate of discoveries has forced a radical rethink

Masters of Science: the new human story

Professor Chris Stringer questions the story of human evolution

