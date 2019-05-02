Listen to this article
FT Innovative Lawyers reports
Asia Pacific 2019
The ‘Asian century’ promises opportunities for law firms. Plus: fast-growth tech companies seek ‘full throttle’ legal skills; AI masters character-based text; how to build an emerging markets mega-deal; meet the region’s leading legal innovators.
Europe 2018
The rule of law, legal equality and political freedom — the top 50 law firms and legal service providers; in-house legal teams ranked for innovation alongside firms; top 10 individual innovators; and the rule of law and access to justice.
North America 2018
Even elite law firms cannot ignore the tech revolution; Pennsylvania ruling shows a way to successfully challenge partisan voting maps; General Motors and Takata refresh; battle for the Supreme Court. Plus: spotlight on Canada.
Also read
FT Intelligent Business
We highlight the disruptive automation that is transforming legal and professional services Plus: the top 10 individuals whose businesses are merging services and tech; how to take leadership in cyber security; and keeping track of our food
FT General Counsel
We highlight 25 general counsel who demonstrate the importance of the corporate legal department. Plus: Trump-era in-house lawyers face tough choices; diversity in the workforce; sustainability as a business strategy; and demand for cyber security