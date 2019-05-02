Special Report

Innovative Lawyers

Home of the FT’s series of Innovative Lawyers special reports covering Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific, complete with annually updated in-depth rankings

Ranking currently open for submissions
■ Europe

Explore the Special Report
Print this page
Experimental feature

Listen to this article

00:00
00:00
Experimental feature

FT Innovative Lawyers reports

Asia Pacific 2019

The ‘Asian century’ promises opportunities for law firms. Plus: fast-growth tech companies seek ‘full throttle’ legal skills; AI masters character-based text; how to build an emerging markets mega-deal; meet the region’s leading legal innovators.

Europe 2018

The rule of law, legal equality and political freedom — the top 50 law firms and legal service providers; in-house legal teams ranked for innovation alongside firms; top 10 individual innovators; and the rule of law and access to justice.

North America 2018

Even elite law firms cannot ignore the tech revolution; Pennsylvania ruling shows a way to successfully challenge partisan voting maps; General Motors and Takata refresh; battle for the Supreme Court. Plus: spotlight on Canada.

Also read

FT Intelligent Business

We highlight the disruptive automation that is transforming legal and professional services Plus: the top 10 individuals whose businesses are merging services and tech; how to take leadership in cyber security; and keeping track of our food

© Getty

FT General Counsel

We highlight 25 general counsel who demonstrate the importance of the corporate legal department. Plus: Trump-era in-house lawyers face tough choices; diversity in the workforce; sustainability as a business strategy; and demand for cyber security

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Innovative Lawyers: Europe

In this edition: top 50 law firms; spotlight on Ireland; rule of law; in-house legal teams

Asia-Pacific Innovative Lawyers

The ‘Asian century’ promises opportunities for law firms. Plus: fast-growth tech companies seek ‘full throttle’ legal skills; AI masters character-based text; how to build an emerging markets mega-deal; meet the region’s leading legal innovators

North America Innovative Lawyers

In this report: even elite law firms cannot ignore the tech revolution; Pennsylvania ruling shows a way to successfully challenge partisan voting maps; General Motors and Takata refresh; battle for the Supreme Court. Plus: spotlight on Canada

Innovative Lawyers: the complete rankings

Explore the past and present annual rankings for each region, assessing lawyers on their innovation for clients and in their own businesses

FT Intelligent Business

We highlight the disruptive automation that is transforming legal and professional services Plus: the top 10 individuals whose businesses are merging services and tech; how to take leadership in cyber security; and keeping track of our food

FT General Counsel

We highlight 25 general counsel who demonstrate the importance of the corporate legal department. Plus: Trump-era in-house lawyers face tough choices; diversity in the workforce; sustainability as a business strategy; and demand for cyber security