May ducks head-to-head election debate

Theresa May will face Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn in the run-up to Britain’s general election – but not in a head-to-head debate.

Mrs May and Mr Corbyn will appear in a Question Time special to answer questions from host David Dimbleby and a studio audience on 2 June, the BBC has announced.

The broadcast will take place two days after politicians from seven British political parties take part in a televised election debate in which the Conservative leader is unlikely to participate. The Tories will field a “senior” figure, the BBC said, along with counterparts from Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, Plaid Cymru, the Green Party and UKIP.

The BBC has planned a series of other debates and interviews with politicians from all parties, including a second Question Time special featuring Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon.

As part of the election coverage Mrs May’s husband Philip will appear alongside her in his first broadcast interview since the pair moved into Downing Street last year. The joint interview on The One Show tomorrow aims “to find out about the person behind the politics”, the BBC said.

Photo: BBC