Peter Spiegel, US Managing Editor
Donald Trump's "closing argument" has thus far been hard to discern. Headlines have been dominated by Trump’s new line of attack against Anthony Fauci, which would seem to play right into Biden’s closing argument that Trump has mishandled the pandemic.
And then there’s an apparent obsession with Hunter Biden, the Democratic candidate’s son who made the unseemly decision to sit on the board of a Ukrainian energy company while his father was vice-president. Even if Trump’s attacks on Hunter were accurate — and there’s ample evidence they’re mostly baseless — is this really a closing argument an incumbent president should be relying on?
It may be that Trump believes he can repeat 2016, where his attacks on Hilary Clinton in the campaign’s closing days (aided by the FBI) planted seeds of doubt about Clinton’s ethics. But he’s not running against Hunter Biden, and prior scandals involving presidential family members have rarely shifted voter opinion.
Indeed, Donald Trump Jr openly admitted to soliciting Russian dirt on Clinton during the 2016 campaign with no deleterious effect on his father. Hugh Rodham, Clinton’s brother, was accused of cashing in on his family connections when his brother-in-law was president — which also had no lasting impact. Neil Bush, George HW Bush’s son, faced allegations remarkably similar to those aimed at Hunter Biden — that he used his name to get top corporate positions and attract investors while his father was vice-president — but it had no impact on the 1988 campaign. Billy Carter accepted more than $200,000 from Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi while his brother was president. Again, not a game changer.
In 2016, Trump was pretty disciplined on his major themes in the weeks before Election Day: stop immigration, end capitulation to China, drain the swamp in Washington. Tonight will be key for Trump if he wants to relaunch any new closing argument with less than two weeks to go. I suspect he won’t.
Welcome to the third and final FT US election debate “watch along” with our Swamp Notes columnists, Ed Luce in Washington and Rana Foroohar in New York, with me again serving as the orchestra conductor. We’ve received so much positive feedback from readers after our previous two outings that I’m half tempted to get Ed and Rana to do a live “watch along” with me post-election when the new season of The Mandalorian drops on Disney+, but we’ll save that for another time.
As we approach this last head-to-head matchup, you’ll be hearing a lot of political professionals talking about the candidates’ “closing argument”. This is exactly what it sounds like: consultants push their candidates to hammer on the one or two big issues they want voters to remember when they walk into the voting booth. For Joe Biden, we’ve seen remarkable message discipline around this. It’s been pandemic, pandemic, pandemic...with a bit of soak-the-rich class warfare thrown in.
But, predictably, Donald Trump hasn’t followed the traditional rhythms of campaigning, and it isn’t entirely clear what he views as his strongest “closing argument”. For a while, it looked like he was going to focus on “law and order” amid the civil unrest that erupted after the killing of George Floyd. But he isn’t hammering on that like he used to. Many in his inner circle have pushed him to talk more about the economy, and this morning’s improving jobless numbers could help there. But again, although he has attacked Biden’s tax plans, there hasn’t been a consistent, repeatable message.
