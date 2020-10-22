Peter Spiegel, US Managing Editor

Donald Trump's "closing argument" has thus far been hard to discern. Headlines have been dominated by Trump’s new line of attack against Anthony Fauci, which would seem to play right into Biden’s closing argument that Trump has mishandled the pandemic.

And then there’s an apparent obsession with Hunter Biden, the Democratic candidate’s son who made the unseemly decision to sit on the board of a Ukrainian energy company while his father was vice-president. Even if Trump’s attacks on Hunter were accurate — and there’s ample evidence they’re mostly baseless — is this really a closing argument an incumbent president should be relying on?

It may be that Trump believes he can repeat 2016, where his attacks on Hilary Clinton in the campaign’s closing days (aided by the FBI) planted seeds of doubt about Clinton’s ethics. But he’s not running against Hunter Biden, and prior scandals involving presidential family members have rarely shifted voter opinion.

Indeed, Donald Trump Jr openly admitted to soliciting Russian dirt on Clinton during the 2016 campaign with no deleterious effect on his father. Hugh Rodham, Clinton’s brother, was accused of cashing in on his family connections when his brother-in-law was president — which also had no lasting impact. Neil Bush, George HW Bush’s son, faced allegations remarkably similar to those aimed at Hunter Biden — that he used his name to get top corporate positions and attract investors while his father was vice-president — but it had no impact on the 1988 campaign. Billy Carter accepted more than $200,000 from Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi while his brother was president. Again, not a game changer.

In 2016, Trump was pretty disciplined on his major themes in the weeks before Election Day: stop immigration, end capitulation to China, drain the swamp in Washington. Tonight will be key for Trump if he wants to relaunch any new closing argument with less than two weeks to go. I suspect he won’t.