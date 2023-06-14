This latest annual listing of Europe’s leading patent law firms is based on recommendations by clients and peers, as compiled by the FT’s research partner Statista.

A total of 177 recommended firms offering the services of patent attorneys feature in the overall list, sorted in alphabetical order in the main table below (use the toggle to sort by country).

Firms that were especially recommended for their services in six areas of industrial expertise — Chemistry & Pharmaceuticals; Electrical Engineering & Physics; Mechanical Engineering; Biotechnology, Food & Healthcare; Materials & Nanotechnology; IT & Software — have been included in sector lists. They were ranked in three classes: gold (very frequently recommended), silver (frequently recommended) and bronze (recommended).

These are displayed in separate tables below the main listing.

Scroll below the tables for full methodology.

Europe’s Leading Patent Law Firms Patent Law Firm Country of Origin 2SPL Germany AA Thornton United Kingdom AAA-Patent Germany Abel + Imray United Kingdom ABG Intellectual Property Spain ABP Burger Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft Germany aera Denmark Allen & Overy United Kingdom AOMB Netherlands AOMB Polska Poland Appleyard Lees United Kingdom Arnold & Siedsma Netherlands August Debouzy France AWA Sweden Balder Spain Bandpay & Greuter France Bardehle Pagenberg Germany Barker Brettell United Kingdom Bauer | Vorberg | Kayser Germany Beau de Loménie France Becker & Associés France Berggren Finland BESTPATENT Germany BETTEN & RESCH Germany Bianchetti & Minoja Italy Bird & Bird United Kingdom BOEHMERT & BOEHMERT Germany Botti & Ferrari Italy Boult Wade Tennant United Kingdom Braun-Dullaeus Pannen Emmerling Germany Brinkhof Netherlands Bristows United Kingdom Budde Schou Denmark Bugnion Italy Buzzi, Notaro & Antonielli d’Oulx Italy Carpmaels & Ransford United Kingdom Casalonga France CMS Germany Cohausz & Florack Germany COPA Denmark Curell Suñol Spain D Young & Co United Kingdom De Clercq & Partners IP Belgium De Vries & Metman Netherlands Dehns United Kingdom df-mp Germany Dompatent Germany Dr. Bakuri Lanchava Germany DREISS Patentanwälte Germany DTS Patent- und Rechtsanwälte Germany Durán-Corretjer Spain EIP United Kingdom Eisenführ Speiser Germany Elkington + Fife United Kingdom EP&C Netherlands Epping Hermann Fischer Germany Forresters United Kingdom Germain Maureau France Gevers Belgium GJE United Kingdom GLAWE DELFS MOLL Germany GLP Italy Gramm, Lins & Partner Germany Grosset-Fournier & Demachy France Grünecker Germany Guardian IP Consulting Denmark H&A Spain Hamm & Wittkopp Patentanwälte Germany Håmsø Patentbyrå Norway Hansepatent Germany Harber Czech Republic Heeschen Pültz Germany Herzog IP Germany HGF United Kingdom HLK United Kingdom Hoefer & Partner Germany Hoffmann Eitle Germany HØIBERG Denmark Horn Kleimann Waitzhofer Germany Hoyng Rokh Monegier Netherlands IK-IP United Kingdom Inspicos Denmark isarpatent Germany Isenbruck Bösl Hörschler Germany Isler & Pedrazzini Switzerland J A Kemp United Kingdom J. Pereira da Cruz Portugal Jacobacci & Partners Italy Kador & Partner Germany karo IP Germany Kehl, Ascherl, Liebhoff & Ettmayr Germany Keller Schneider Germany Keltie United Kingdom Kilburn & Strode United Kingdom Kohler Schmid Möbus Patentanwälte Germany König Szynka Tilmann von Renesse Germany Kransell & Wennborg Sweden Kraus & Weisert Germany Kroher Strobel Germany Kutzenberger Wolff & Partner Germany Laine IP Oy Finland Lambsdorff & Lange Germany Lavoix France Lederer & Keller Germany Lippert Stachow Germany LLR Intellectual Property France Lorenz Seidler Gossel Germany Maikowski & Ninnemann Germany Maiwald Germany Marietti, Gislon e Trupiano Italy Marks & Clerk United Kingdom Mathys & Squire United Kingdom Meissner Bolte Germany Mewburn Ellis United Kingdom MHP Germany Michalski · Hüttermann & Partner Germany Mitscherlich Germany Modiano & Partners Italy Müller-Boré Germany Murgitroyd United Kingdom NLO Netherlands OXON ip United Kingdom Page White & Farrer United Kingdom Papula-Nevinpat Finland Patendibüroo Ustervall Estonia PATENTREE Portugal PATERIS Germany PELSTER BEHRENDS Germany Plasseraud IP France Plougmann Vingtoft Denmark Ponti Spain Potter Clarkson United Kingdom Prinz & Partner Germany Puchberger & Partner Austria Reddie & Grose United Kingdom Regimbeau France Reitstötter Kinzebach Germany Rentsch Partner Switzerland Richardt - Patentanwälte Germany Sagittarius IP United Kingdom Samson & Partner Germany Santarelli Group France SBGK Hungary Schiweck Weinzierl Koch Germany Schoppe, Zimmermann, Stöckeler, Zinkler, Schenk & Partner mbB Germany Script IP United Kingdom Simmons & Simmons United Kingdom Sirius IP United Kingdom Slingsby Partners United Kingdom Società Italiana Brevetti (SIB) Italy SSM Germany Ström & Gulliksson Sweden Studio Torta Italy TBK Germany Ter Meer Steinmeister & Partner Germany Uexküll & Stolberg Germany UNGRIA Spain V.O. Netherlands Valea Sweden Venner Shipley United Kingdom Viering, Jentschura & Partner Germany Vossius Germany Vriesendorp & Gaade Netherlands Wallinger Ricker Schlotter Tostmann Germany Weickmann & Weickmann Germany Westphal, Mussgnug & Partner Germany Wilson Gunn United Kingdom Withers & Rogers United Kingdom WITTEWELLER Germany WTS Patent Attorneys Witek, Śnieżko and Partners Poland WUESTHOFF & WUESTHOFF Germany Wynne-Jones IP United Kingdom Zacco Denmark Zardi Switzerland ZBM Patents & Trademarks Spain Zimmermann & Partner Germany ZSP Patentanwälte Germany

Biotechnology, Food & Healthcare Patent Law Firm Country of Origin Rating ABG Intellectual Property Spain Gold Carpmaels & Ransford United Kingdom Gold CMS Germany Gold EIP United Kingdom Gold GJE United Kingdom Gold HGF United Kingdom Gold Hoffmann Eitle Germany Gold J A Kemp United Kingdom Gold Keltie United Kingdom Gold Murgitroyd United Kingdom Gold PATENTREE Portugal Gold Potter Clarkson United Kingdom Gold Sagittarius IP United Kingdom Gold Vossius Germany Gold ZBM Patents & Trademarks Spain Gold De Clercq & Partners IP Belgium Silver HLK United Kingdom Silver Kilburn & Strode United Kingdom Silver Maiwald Germany Silver Mewburn Ellis United Kingdom Silver WTS Patent Attorneys Witek, Śnieżko and Partners Poland Silver Appleyard Lees United Kingdom Bronze Becker & Associés France Bronze Bird & Bird United Kingdom Bronze BOEHMERT & BOEHMERT Germany Bronze Boult Wade Tennant United Kingdom Bronze Buzzi, Notaro & Antonielli d’Oulx Italy Bronze Cohausz & Florack Germany Bronze D Young & Co United Kingdom Bronze df-mp Germany Bronze Forresters United Kingdom Bronze Germain Maureau France Bronze GLP Italy Bronze Grosset-Fournier & Demachy France Bronze Grünecker Germany Bronze H&A Spain Bronze Håmsø Patentbyrå Norway Bronze Hansepatent Germany Bronze HØIBERG Denmark Bronze Inspicos Denmark Bronze König Szynka Tilmann von Renesse Germany Bronze Marks & Clerk United Kingdom Bronze Mathys & Squire United Kingdom Bronze NLO Netherlands Bronze OXON ip United Kingdom Bronze Papula-Nevinpat Finland Bronze Plasseraud IP France Bronze Plougmann Vingtoft Denmark Bronze Prinz & Partner Germany Bronze Regimbeau France Bronze V.O. Netherlands Bronze Venner Shipley United Kingdom Bronze Withers & Rogers United Kingdom Bronze Wynne-Jones IP United Kingdom Bronze ZSP Patentanwälte Germany Bronze

Chemistry & Pharmaceuticals Patent law firm Country of origin Rating ABG Intellectual Property Spain Gold Carpmaels & Ransford United Kingdom Gold EIP United Kingdom Gold GJE United Kingdom Gold HGF United Kingdom Gold HLK United Kingdom Gold Hoffmann Eitle Germany Gold J A Kemp United Kingdom Gold Maiwald Germany Gold Murgitroyd United Kingdom Gold PATENTREE Portugal Gold Potter Clarkson United Kingdom Gold Sagittarius IP United Kingdom Gold Vossius Germany Gold ZBM Patents & Trademarks Spain Gold CMS Germany Silver De Clercq & Partners IP Belgium Silver df-mp Germany Silver GLP Italy Silver Grosset-Fournier & Demachy France Silver Keltie United Kingdom Silver Kilburn & Strode United Kingdom Silver Mewburn Ellis United Kingdom Silver Regimbeau France Silver WTS Patent Attorneys Witek, Śnieżko and Partners Poland Silver Abel + Imray United Kingdom Bronze Appleyard Lees United Kingdom Bronze AWA Sweden Bronze Balder Spain Bronze Bandpay & Greuter France Bronze Bardehle Pagenberg Germany Bronze Becker & Associés France Bronze Bianchetti & Minoja Italy Bronze Bird & Bird United Kingdom Bronze BOEHMERT & BOEHMERT Germany Bronze Botti & Ferrari Italy Bronze Cohausz & Florack Germany Bronze D Young & Co United Kingdom Bronze Dehns United Kingdom Bronze Dompatent Germany Bronze Durán-Corretjer Spain Bronze Eisenführ Speiser Germany Bronze Elkington + Fife United Kingdom Bronze Forresters United Kingdom Bronze Germain Maureau France Bronze Grünecker Germany Bronze H&A Spain Bronze Hamm & Wittkopp Patentanwälte Germany Bronze Håmsø Patentbyrå Norway Bronze Harber Czech Republic Bronze Herzog IP Germany Bronze HØIBERG Denmark Bronze Hoyng Rokh Monegier Netherlands Bronze Inspicos Denmark Bronze Isenbruck Bösl Hörschler Germany Bronze Kutzenberger Wolff & Partner Germany Bronze Lederer & Keller Germany Bronze LLR Intellectual Property France Bronze Marks & Clerk United Kingdom Bronze Mathys & Squire United Kingdom Bronze Meissner Bolte Germany Bronze NLO Netherlands Bronze OXON ip United Kingdom Bronze Plasseraud IP France Bronze Prinz & Partner Germany Bronze Reitstötter Kinzebach Germany Bronze Schiweck Weinzierl Koch Germany Bronze Ter Meer Steinmeister & Partner Germany Bronze UNGRIA Spain Bronze Venner Shipley United Kingdom Bronze Weickmann & Weickmann Germany Bronze Wynne-Jones IP United Kingdom Bronze ZSP Patentanwälte Germany Bronze

Electrical Engineering & Physics Patent law firm Country of origin Rating 2SPL Germany Gold Bardehle Pagenberg Germany Gold Buzzi, Notaro & Antonielli d’Oulx Italy Gold Dr. Bakuri Lanchava Germany Gold EIP United Kingdom Gold GJE United Kingdom Gold GLP Italy Gold HGF United Kingdom Gold HLK United Kingdom Gold Keltie United Kingdom Gold Murgitroyd United Kingdom Gold PATENTREE Portugal Gold ZBM Patents & Trademarks Spain Gold ABG Intellectual Property Spain Silver df-mp Germany Silver Durán-Corretjer Spain Silver Forresters United Kingdom Silver Germain Maureau France Silver Grünecker Germany Silver Håmsø Patentbyrå Norway Silver Lippert Stachow Germany Silver LLR Intellectual Property France Silver Marks & Clerk United Kingdom Silver Mathys & Squire United Kingdom Silver Potter Clarkson United Kingdom Silver Prinz & Partner Germany Silver Westphal, Mussgnug & Partner Germany Silver Withers & Rogers United Kingdom Silver AOMB Netherlands Bronze Balder Spain Bronze Bird & Bird United Kingdom Bronze BOEHMERT & BOEHMERT Germany Bronze Boult Wade Tennant United Kingdom Bronze Braun-Dullaeus Pannen Emmerling Germany Bronze CMS Germany Bronze Cohausz & Florack Germany Bronze D Young & Co United Kingdom Bronze DREISS Patentanwälte Germany Bronze Eisenführ Speiser Germany Bronze Epping Hermann Fischer Germany Bronze H&A Spain Bronze Hoffmann Eitle Germany Bronze Horn Kleimann Waitzhofer Germany Bronze Hoyng Rokh Monegier Netherlands Bronze IK-IP United Kingdom Bronze J A Kemp United Kingdom Bronze J. Pereira da Cruz Portugal Bronze Jacobacci & Partners Italy Bronze Kilburn & Strode United Kingdom Bronze Kransell & Wennborg Sweden Bronze Kraus & Weisert Germany Bronze Kroher Strobel Germany Bronze Lambsdorff & Lange Germany Bronze Maikowski & Ninnemann Germany Bronze Maiwald Germany Bronze Marietti, Gislon e Trupiano Italy Bronze Meissner Bolte Germany Bronze Mewburn Ellis United Kingdom Bronze MHP Germany Bronze Müller-Boré Germany Bronze Papula-Nevinpat Finland Bronze Plasseraud IP France Bronze Puchberger & Partner Austria Bronze Reddie & Grose United Kingdom Bronze Regimbeau France Bronze Samson & Partner Germany Bronze Schoppe, Zimmermann, Stöckeler, Zinkler, Schenk & Partner mbB Germany Bronze Slingsby Partners United Kingdom Bronze Ström & Gulliksson Sweden Bronze UNGRIA Spain Bronze Viering, Jentschura & Partner Germany Bronze WITTEWELLER Germany Bronze Wynne-Jones IP United Kingdom Bronze Zacco Denmark Bronze Zimmermann & Partner Germany Bronze

IT & Software Patent law firm Country of origin Rating 2SPL Germany Gold Bardehle Pagenberg Germany Gold EIP United Kingdom Gold GJE United Kingdom Gold HGF United Kingdom Gold HLK United Kingdom Gold Keltie United Kingdom Gold Murgitroyd United Kingdom Gold PATENTREE Portugal Gold Buzzi, Notaro & Antonielli d’Oulx Italy Silver CMS Germany Silver Dr. Bakuri Lanchava Germany Silver Germain Maureau France Silver GLP Italy Silver Marks & Clerk United Kingdom Silver Withers & Rogers United Kingdom Silver ZBM Patents & Trademarks Spain Silver ABG Intellectual Property Spain Bronze Appleyard Lees United Kingdom Bronze Balder Spain Bronze Barker Brettell United Kingdom Bronze BESTPATENT Germany Bronze Carpmaels & Ransford United Kingdom Bronze D Young & Co United Kingdom Bronze De Vries & Metman Netherlands Bronze df-mp Germany Bronze DREISS Patentanwälte Germany Bronze Durán-Corretjer Spain Bronze Forresters United Kingdom Bronze H&A Spain Bronze Håmsø Patentbyrå Norway Bronze Hoffmann Eitle Germany Bronze IK-IP United Kingdom Bronze Kilburn & Strode United Kingdom Bronze Kransell & Wennborg Sweden Bronze Mathys & Squire United Kingdom Bronze Meissner Bolte Germany Bronze Page White & Farrer United Kingdom Bronze Potter Clarkson United Kingdom Bronze Prinz & Partner Germany Bronze Samson & Partner Germany Bronze Ström & Gulliksson Sweden Bronze UNGRIA Spain Bronze Wynne-Jones IP United Kingdom Bronze Zimmermann & Partner Germany Bronze

Materials & Nanotechnology Patent law firm Country of origin Rating ABG Intellectual Property Spain Gold GJE United Kingdom Gold PATENTREE Portugal Gold ZBM Patents & Trademarks Spain Gold Dr. Bakuri Lanchava Germany Silver EIP United Kingdom Silver GLP Italy Silver Håmsø Patentbyrå Norway Silver HGF United Kingdom Silver HLK United Kingdom Silver J A Kemp United Kingdom Silver Keltie United Kingdom Silver AAA-Patent Germany Bronze Boult Wade Tennant United Kingdom Bronze Buzzi, Notaro & Antonielli d’Oulx Italy Bronze Carpmaels & Ransford United Kingdom Bronze Germain Maureau France Bronze Maiwald Germany Bronze Marks & Clerk United Kingdom Bronze Meissner Bolte Germany Bronze Murgitroyd United Kingdom Bronze Papula-Nevinpat Finland Bronze Potter Clarkson United Kingdom Bronze Prinz & Partner Germany Bronze UNGRIA Spain Bronze Vossius Germany Bronze Wynne-Jones IP United Kingdom Bronze Zimmermann & Partner Germany Bronze

Mechanical Engineering Patent law firm Country of origin Rating 2SPL Germany Gold EIP United Kingdom Gold Forresters United Kingdom Gold GJE United Kingdom Gold GLP Italy Gold HGF United Kingdom Gold HLK United Kingdom Gold Keltie United Kingdom Gold Marks & Clerk United Kingdom Gold Murgitroyd United Kingdom Gold PATENTREE Portugal Gold Potter Clarkson United Kingdom Gold ABG Intellectual Property Spain Silver Balder Spain Silver Bardehle Pagenberg Germany Silver Buzzi, Notaro & Antonielli d’Oulx Italy Silver Dr. Bakuri Lanchava Germany Silver Germain Maureau France Silver Grünecker Germany Silver Håmsø Patentbyrå Norway Silver Hoffmann Eitle Germany Silver Inspicos Denmark Silver J A Kemp United Kingdom Silver Lippert Stachow Germany Silver Maiwald Germany Silver Meissner Bolte Germany Silver Plasseraud IP France Silver Prinz & Partner Germany Silver Regimbeau France Silver Withers & Rogers United Kingdom Silver ZBM Patents & Trademarks Spain Silver Abel + Imray United Kingdom Bronze AOMB Polska Poland Bronze AWA Sweden Bronze Barker Brettell United Kingdom Bronze Bird & Bird United Kingdom Bronze BOEHMERT & BOEHMERT Germany Bronze Bugnion Italy Bronze Carpmaels & Ransford United Kingdom Bronze CMS Germany Bronze Curell Suñol Spain Bronze D Young & Co United Kingdom Bronze Dehns United Kingdom Bronze df-mp Germany Bronze DREISS Patentanwälte Germany Bronze DTS Patent- und Rechtsanwälte Germany Bronze Durán-Corretjer Spain Bronze Eisenführ Speiser Germany Bronze Gramm, Lins & Partner Germany Bronze H&A Spain Bronze Heeschen Pültz Germany Bronze Horn Kleimann Waitzhofer Germany Bronze Hoyng Rokh Monegier Netherlands Bronze Jacobacci & Partners Italy Bronze karo IP Germany Bronze Keller Schneider Germany Bronze Kilburn & Strode United Kingdom Bronze Kohler Schmid Möbus Patentanwälte Germany Bronze Lavoix France Bronze LLR Intellectual Property France Bronze Maikowski & Ninnemann Germany Bronze Marietti, Gislon e Trupiano Italy Bronze Mathys & Squire United Kingdom Bronze Müller-Boré Germany Bronze PELSTER BEHRENDS Germany Bronze Puchberger & Partner Austria Bronze Studio Torta Italy Bronze Wallinger Ricker Schlotter Tostmann Germany Bronze WTS Patent Attorneys Witek, Śnieżko and Partners Poland Bronze Wynne-Jones IP United Kingdom Bronze Zacco Denmark Bronze Zimmermann & Partner Germany Bronze

Methodology

The list is composed of the most recommended patent law firms for services around patent prosecution and patent strategy consultation in Europe.

It is based on an online survey of patent attorneys working in patent law firms and as experts in the patent departments of companies (peer-to-peer survey); and clients who have consulted with or commissioned a patent law firm.

Survey and sample

More than 10,000 patent attorneys and clients were invited to take part in the survey. The sample was collected via research conducted by Statista on company websites, in publications, and from the Institute of Professional Representatives before the European Patent Office, the professional body representing European patent attorneys. Patent attorneys and clients could also participate via a link on FT.com.

Participants could recommend patent law firms in general, as well as for six selected sectors: Chemistry & Pharmaceuticals; Electrical Engineering & Physics; Mechanical Engineering; Biotechnology, Food & Healthcare; Materials & Nanotechnology; IT & Software.

The survey was conducted February 8-March 17 2023. The recommendations of more than 3,300 clients and peers were considered.

Self-recommendations and attempts to participate multiple times were prohibited and not taken into consideration.

Top lists

Firms are selected based on the number of recommendations. In total, 177 firms made it into the overall top list.

Firms that were highly recommended for their services in one of the six selected sectors were ranked in three classes: gold (very frequently recommended), silver (frequently recommended), and bronze (recommended).

All lists were created through a complex process. However, the quality of firms that are not included is not disputed.