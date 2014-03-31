Latest Isa rates

Isas

Are you getting the best deal on your individual savings accounts (Isas)? Check the latest interest rates offered on cash Isas and fixed rate deals.

Cash Isa selection — April 27 2017
AccountNotice or termDepositTransfers in% AERInt paid
NatWest 0800 200 400Cash ISAInstant£20,000Yes1.01% AMly
Post Office Money® postoffice.co.ukOnline ISA Access 10None£100Yes1.01% AYly
Royal Bank of Scotland 0808 100 9510Instant Access ISAInstant£20,000Yes1.05% AYly
Hinckley & Rugby BS 0800 774499120 Day Notice ISA120 Day£500No1.20%Yly
Fixed rate cash Isa selection
AccountNotice or termDepositTransfers in % AERYly
Virigin Money virginmoney.comFixed Rate Cash e-ISA (237)24.5.18£1Yes1.05%Yly
Al Rayan Bank 0800 4086 407Fixed Term Cash ISA12 Month£1,000Yes1.09% BOM
Britannia 0808 156 1208Fixed Rate Cash ISA28.6.18£5,000Yes1.10%Yly
Bank of Cyprus UK www.bankofcyprus.co.ukFixed Rate Cash ISA1 Year£500Yes1.13%Yly
A = Over 50s. B = Introductory rate for a limited period. All rates and terms subject to change without notice and should be checked before finalising any arrangement. No liability can be accepted for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of, or reliance upon, this information. Readers who are not financial professionals should seek expert advice. Offers correct as of 27/4/17. Source: Moneyfacts
