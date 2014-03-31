Latest Isa rates

Are you getting the best deal on your individual savings accounts (Isas)? Check the latest interest rates offered on cash Isas and fixed rate deals.

See our coverage of the latest savings and investment issues.

Cash Isa selection — April 27 2017 Account Notice or term Deposit Transfers in % AER Int paid NatWest 0800 200 400 Cash ISA Instant £20,000 Yes 1.01% A Mly Post Office Money® postoffice.co.uk Online ISA Access 10 None £100 Yes 1.01% A Yly Royal Bank of Scotland 0808 100 9510 Instant Access ISA Instant £20,000 Yes 1.05% A Yly Hinckley & Rugby BS 0800 774499 120 Day Notice ISA 120 Day £500 No 1.20% Yly