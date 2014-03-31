Latest Isa rates

Are you getting the best deal on your individual savings accounts (Isas)? Check the latest interest rates offered on cash Isas and fixed rate deals.
See our coverage of the latest savings and investment issues.
|Account
|Notice or term
|Deposit
|Transfers in
|% AER
|Int paid
|NatWest 0800 200 400
|Cash ISA
|Instant
|£20,000
|Yes
|1.01% A
|Mly
|Post Office Money® postoffice.co.uk
|Online ISA Access 10
|None
|£100
|Yes
|1.01% A
|Yly
|Royal Bank of Scotland 0808 100 9510
|Instant Access ISA
|Instant
|£20,000
|Yes
|1.05% A
|Yly
|Hinckley & Rugby BS 0800 774499
|120 Day Notice ISA
|120 Day
|£500
|No
|1.20%
|Yly
|Account
|Notice or term
|Deposit
|Transfers in
|% AER
|Yly
|Virigin Money virginmoney.com
|Fixed Rate Cash e-ISA (237)
|24.5.18
|£1
|Yes
|1.05%
|Yly
|Al Rayan Bank 0800 4086 407
|Fixed Term Cash ISA
|12 Month
|£1,000
|Yes
|1.09% B
|OM
|Britannia 0808 156 1208
|Fixed Rate Cash ISA
|28.6.18
|£5,000
|Yes
|1.10%
|Yly
|Bank of Cyprus UK www.bankofcyprus.co.uk
|Fixed Rate Cash ISA
|1 Year
|£500
|Yes
|1.13%
|Yly
|A = Over 50s. B = Introductory rate for a limited period. All rates and terms subject to change without notice and should be checked before finalising any arrangement. No liability can be accepted for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of, or reliance upon, this information. Readers who are not financial professionals should seek expert advice. Offers correct as of 27/4/17. Source: Moneyfacts