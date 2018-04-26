Theatre to watch in New York FT critics review the latest shows on Broadway and beyond Harry Potter comes to Broadway in a thoroughly rewarding production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Lyric Theatre delivers theatrical thrills — and a touching tale of adolescence and fatherhood Monday, 23 April, 2018 The Seafarer, Irish Repertory Theater, New York — Matthew Broderick is spine-chilling The actor delivers one of the finest performances of his career in Conor McPherson’s drama Thursday, 19 April, 2018 Carousel, Imperial Theatre, New York — going round in circles Renée Fleming provides emotional subtlety but sounds a little underpowered in Jack O’Brien’s old-fashioned staging Friday, 13 April, 2018 Mlima’s Tale, Public Theater, New York — vivid portrait of the international ivory trade Lynn Nottage’s play explores a clandestine world with sublime visual economy Monday, 16 April, 2018 Mean Girls, August Wilson Theatre, New York — a deficit of nastiness Tina Fey has toned down the material in her musical adaptation of the teen comedy Monday, 9 April, 2018 Three Tall Women, Golden Theatre, New York — unflinchingly mordant Glenda Jackson makes her first appearance on Broadway for 30 years alongside Laurie Metcalf and Alison Pill Friday, 30 March, 2018