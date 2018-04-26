Theatre to watch in New York

FT critics review the latest shows on Broadway and beyond
Harry Potter comes to Broadway in a thoroughly rewarding production

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Lyric Theatre delivers theatrical thrills — and a touching tale of adolescence and fatherhood

The Seafarer, Irish Repertory Theater, New York — Matthew Broderick is spine-chilling

The actor delivers one of the finest performances of his career in Conor McPherson’s drama

Carousel, Imperial Theatre, New York — going round in circles

Renée Fleming provides emotional subtlety but sounds a little underpowered in Jack O’Brien’s old-fashioned staging

Mlima’s Tale, Public Theater, New York — vivid portrait of the international ivory trade

Lynn Nottage’s play explores a clandestine world with sublime visual economy

Mean Girls, August Wilson Theatre, New York — a deficit of nastiness

Tina Fey has toned down the material in her musical adaptation of the teen comedy

Three Tall Women, Golden Theatre, New York — unflinchingly mordant

Glenda Jackson makes her first appearance on Broadway for 30 years alongside Laurie Metcalf and Alison Pill