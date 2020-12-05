Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Britain became the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine this week. The first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab will arrive soon, but is the UK ready to distribute it? Which groups will get it first and what impact will it have on the Covid-19 restrictions? Plus, we speak to Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, about his plans to save the United Kingdom, how he intends to take on Nicola Sturgeon and whether he finds Boris Johnson embarrassing. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Sarah Neville and Clive Cookson plus special guest Douglas Ross. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor Aimee Keane. Review clips: Parliament, Downing Street, LBC

Further reading:

-Vaccine approval brings a ray of economic hope

-UK set for Covid vaccinations ‘next week’ after regulatory approval

-UK regulator defends rapid approval of vaccine after Fauci criticism

-Sturgeon tells SNP conference Scots have right to determine their future

-Scottish Tory leader issues ‘wake-up call’ to Westminster over union

-France issues veto warning as Brexit trade deal talks drag on

-Read the latest on UK politics

-Follow @Seb Payne and @George Parker

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.