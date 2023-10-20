Photography by Cathy Kasterine. Styling by Camilla Nickerson. Model, Jean Campbell

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page
Crombie bespoke wool coat, POA. Fleur du Mal satin Luxe balconette bra, £115. Manolo Blahnik patent-leather BB shoes, £545. Vintage Cartier stainless-steel and quartz Tank Must watch, £2,550, susannahlo
© Cathy Kasterine

Crombie bespoke wool coat, POA. Fleur du Mal satin Luxe balconette bra, £115. Manolo Blahnik patent-leather BB shoes, £545. Vintage Cartier stainless-steel and quartz Tank Must watch, £2,550, susannahlovis.com

Gabriela Hearst linen and cashmere Mayte waistcoat, €2,700
© Cathy Kasterine

Gabriela Hearst linen and cashmere Mayte waistcoat, €2,700

Wright le Chapelain non-mulesed-wool suit jacket and matching trousers, woven in England, POA. Vintage cotton vest, from a selection, at etsy.com. Manolo Blahnik patent-leather BB shoes, £546
© Cathy Kasterine

Wright le Chapelain non-mulesed-wool suit jacket and matching trousers, woven in England, POA. Vintage cotton vest, from a selection, at etsy.com. Manolo Blahnik patent-leather BB shoes, £546

Bettter.us upcycled wool and viscose Wrap suit, £1,239. CDLM made-to-order deadstock-fabric silk and nylon padded coat, $1,750. Adidas vegan gum Samba trainers, £195, theeditldn.com
© Cathy Kasterine

Bettter.us upcycled wool and viscose Wrap suit, £1,239. CDLM made-to-order deadstock-fabric silk and nylon padded coat, $1,750. Adidas vegan gum Samba trainers, £195, theeditldn.com

Another Tomorrow organic cotton oversized men’s shirt, £310. Huntsman wool/mohair trousers (part of suit), £2,750 
© Cathy Kasterine

Another Tomorrow organic cotton oversized men’s shirt, £310. Huntsman wool/mohair trousers (part of suit), £2,750

Vintage Helmut Lang SS01 elasticised-cotton tank top, from a selection, at artifactnyc.net. Hanes cotton Originals crop tank, $14.98. Bettter.us upcycled wool-mix trousers with leather belt, £353
© Cathy Kasterine

Vintage Helmut Lang SS01 elasticised-cotton tank top, from a selection, at artifactnyc.net. Hanes cotton Originals crop tank, $14.98. Bettter.us upcycled wool-mix trousers with leather belt, £353

Le Tricoteur hand-finished wool Guernsey jumper, £140. Fleur du Mal satin Luxe triangle bra, £105
© Cathy Kasterine

Le Tricoteur hand-finished wool Guernsey jumper, £140. Fleur du Mal satin Luxe triangle bra, £105

Vintage Celine RE10 wool coat, from a selection, at reluxefashion.com. Re/done x Hanes recycled-cotton Heritage 1950s boxy T-shirt, $95. Vintage Helmut Lang SS98 cotton denim trousers, from a selection, at grailed.com. Tiffany & Co gold signet ring, £3,250 (worn on necklace chain). Necklace chain, model’s own
© Cathy Kasterine

Vintage Celine RE10 wool coat, from a selection, at reluxefashion.com. Re/done x Hanes recycled-cotton Heritage 1950s boxy T-shirt, $95. Vintage Helmut Lang SS98 cotton denim trousers, from a selection, at grailed.com. Tiffany & Co gold signet ring, £3,250 (worn on necklace chain). Necklace chain, model’s own

Re/done x Hanes recycled cotton Heritage 1950s Boxy T-shirt, $95. Tiffany & Co gold signet ring (worn on necklace chain), £3,250. Necklace chain, model’s own
© Cathy Kasterine

Re/done x Hanes recycled cotton Heritage 1950s Boxy T-shirt, $95. Tiffany & Co gold signet ring (worn on necklace chain), £3,250. Necklace chain, model’s own

Vintage Helmut Lang SS00 cotton suit, from a selection, at artifactnyc.net. Fleur du Mal satin Top Stitch Convertible bra, £135. Vintage Prada AW04 cotton kilt, from a selection, at vestiairecollective.com
© Cathy Kasterine

Vintage Helmut Lang SS00 cotton suit, from a selection, at artifactnyc.net. Fleur du Mal satin Top Stitch Convertible bra, £135. Vintage Prada AW04 cotton kilt, from a selection, at vestiairecollective.com

The Row wool/viscose Ule jacket, £2,770, and wool poplin Rigel shirt, £1,100

Re/done x Hanes recycled cotton Heritage 1950s boxy T-shirt, $95. Tiffany & Co gold signet ring (worn on necklace chain), £3,250. Necklace chain, model’s own
© Cathy Kasterine

Re/done x Hanes recycled cotton Heritage 1950s boxy T-shirt, $95. Tiffany & Co gold signet ring (worn on necklace chain), £3,250. Necklace chain, model’s own

Bettter.us upcycled-wool Keeper bra, £220. Vintage Helmut Lang SS03 cotton harness, from a selection, at grailed.com. Vintage cotton denim trousers, from a selection, at beyondretro.com
© Cathy Kasterine

Bettter.us upcycled-wool Keeper bra, £220. Vintage Helmut Lang SS03 cotton harness, from a selection, at grailed.com. Vintage cotton denim trousers, from a selection, at beyondretro.com

Model, Jean Campbell at Perspective. Hair, Soichi Inagaki at Art Partner. Make-up, Niamh Quinn at LGA. Manicure, Teodora Budimir. Photographer’s assistants, Cameron Williamson and Matt Trapp. Digital operator, Emre Cakir. Stylist’s assistants, Imaan Sayed and Aylin Bayhan. Tailor, Carson Darling-Blair. Production, Brisa Chander at Farago Projects. Retouching, Touch Digital

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments