Best of Travel 2018

Catch up on some of our best travel stories — from the mountains of Bhutan to the vineyards of Champagne, plus a brush with death in Russia and a fond farewell to the 747
© Michael Turek
Novelist Sarah Perry on her winter in Prague

Far from the stag and hen parties, the author finds gothic inspiration in the city’s opera houses, libraries and cafés

Spotting snow leopards in Ladakh

In the high valleys west of Leh, enterprising farmers are offering guests the chance to spot the elusive creatures

Lynn Barber samples the ultimate weekend for champagne-lovers

Cellars, vineyards, lessons in pruning, meetings with winemakers — and lots and lots of bubbly

Dancing in the hills: a journey to meet Pakistan’s Kalash people

Close to the Afghan border, William Dalrymple finds bucolic valleys and a unique community

Boeing out in style: a pilot’s final flight in a 747

Mark Vanhoenacker bids farewell to the jet that made him fall in love with aviation

Glamping in Greenland: the ultimate getaway

Beside a remote iceberg-filled fjord, a new camp is pioneering a very different version of luxury

More from this Series

Skiing Mount Elbrus — Europe’s highest peak

High in the Russian Caucasus, Simon Akam finds that with ski mountaineering, the risks and sublime rewards go hand in hand

The world until yesterday: meeting the tribes of Ethiopia’s Omo Valley

The customs and lifestyles of isolated pastoral communities have changed little in centuries. Now, they are coming under threat

How comedy conquered the world of travel writing

Author Tim Moore looks at the evolution of the travelogue, from epic accounts of colonial endeavour to ‘Across the Andes by Frog’

A quest to see the elusive blue poppies of Bhutan

The country’s national flower grows on remote Himalayan mountainsides and blooms only briefly

Namibia and a safari at the end of the world

As two new lodges open up the country’s remote north-west to safari-goers, Horatia Harrod goes in search of its most elusive beasts

Speed skiing: too fast for the Olympics

The Games get under way in earnest this weekend but without the quickest, craziest, winter sport of all. Simon Usborne tries it