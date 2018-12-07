Best of Travel 2018 Catch up on some of our best travel stories — from the mountains of Bhutan to the vineyards of Champagne, plus a brush with death in Russia and a fond farewell to the 747 © Michael Turek Novelist Sarah Perry on her winter in Prague Far from the stag and hen parties, the author finds gothic inspiration in the city’s opera houses, libraries and cafés Friday, 5 October, 2018 Spotting snow leopards in Ladakh In the high valleys west of Leh, enterprising farmers are offering guests the chance to spot the elusive creatures Wednesday, 4 April, 2018 Lynn Barber samples the ultimate weekend for champagne-lovers Cellars, vineyards, lessons in pruning, meetings with winemakers — and lots and lots of bubbly Thursday, 11 October, 2018 Dancing in the hills: a journey to meet Pakistan’s Kalash people Close to the Afghan border, William Dalrymple finds bucolic valleys and a unique community Wednesday, 21 March, 2018 Boeing out in style: a pilot’s final flight in a 747 Mark Vanhoenacker bids farewell to the jet that made him fall in love with aviation Tuesday, 27 February, 2018 Glamping in Greenland: the ultimate getaway Beside a remote iceberg-filled fjord, a new camp is pioneering a very different version of luxury Friday, 9 November, 2018 More from this Series Skiing Mount Elbrus — Europe’s highest peak High in the Russian Caucasus, Simon Akam finds that with ski mountaineering, the risks and sublime rewards go hand in hand Friday, 23 February, 2018 The world until yesterday: meeting the tribes of Ethiopia’s Omo Valley The customs and lifestyles of isolated pastoral communities have changed little in centuries. Now, they are coming under threat Friday, 15 June, 2018 How comedy conquered the world of travel writing Author Tim Moore looks at the evolution of the travelogue, from epic accounts of colonial endeavour to ‘Across the Andes by Frog’ Thursday, 1 November, 2018 A quest to see the elusive blue poppies of Bhutan The country’s national flower grows on remote Himalayan mountainsides and blooms only briefly Wednesday, 15 August, 2018 Namibia and a safari at the end of the world As two new lodges open up the country’s remote north-west to safari-goers, Horatia Harrod goes in search of its most elusive beasts Friday, 6 July, 2018 Speed skiing: too fast for the Olympics The Games get under way in earnest this weekend but without the quickest, craziest, winter sport of all. Simon Usborne tries it Friday, 9 February, 2018