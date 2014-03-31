Savings

Latest National Savings & Investments rates

Current rates from the state-owned savings bank

Are you getting the best deal on your savings? Check the latest interest rates on National Savings & Investments accounts.

See our coverage of the latest savings and investment issues.

National Savings & Investments rates — April 27 2017
Accounts & bonds (gross)Notice or termMinimum depositMaximum depositAERInt paid
NS&I Direct SaverNone£1£2m H0.70%Yly
Income BondsNone£500£1m J0.75%Mly
InvestmentNone£20£1m P0.45%Yly
Inv Guaranteed Growth Bond (1)3 Year£100£3K2.20% FYly
Accounts & bonds (tax free)Notice or termMinimum depositMaximum depositAER
Direct IsaNone£1£15,240 H0.75%Yly
Children's Bond — Issue 365 year£25£3,0002.00% FYly
F = fixed rate. Methods of opening and operating accounts vary. All rates and terms subject to change without notice and should be checked before finalising any arrangement. No liability can be accepted for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of, or reliance upon, this information. Readers who are not financial professionals should seek expert advice. Rates correct as of 27/4/17. Source: Moneyfacts
