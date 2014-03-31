Latest National Savings & Investments rates

Are you getting the best deal on your savings? Check the latest interest rates on National Savings & Investments accounts.
See our coverage of the latest savings and investment issues.
|Accounts & bonds (gross)
|Notice or term
|Minimum deposit
|Maximum deposit
|AER
|Int paid
|NS&I Direct Saver
|None
|£1
|£2m H
|0.70%
|Yly
|Income Bonds
|None
|£500
|£1m J
|0.75%
|Mly
|Investment
|None
|£20
|£1m P
|0.45%
|Yly
|Inv Guaranteed Growth Bond (1)
|3 Year
|£100
|£3K
|2.20% F
|Yly
|Accounts & bonds (tax free)
|Notice or term
|Minimum deposit
|Maximum deposit
|AER
|Direct Isa
|None
|£1
|£15,240 H
|0.75%
|Yly
|Children's Bond — Issue 36
|5 year
|£25
|£3,000
|2.00% F
|Yly
|F = fixed rate. Methods of opening and operating accounts vary. All rates and terms subject to change without notice and should be checked before finalising any arrangement. No liability can be accepted for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of, or reliance upon, this information. Readers who are not financial professionals should seek expert advice. Rates correct as of 27/4/17. Source: Moneyfacts