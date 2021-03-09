Run the world – the best jogs, city sprints and ultra-marathons on the planet

Lace up for the most beautiful running routes on earth

Britain’s 10 best scenic spots for runners

Where to run and take in the sights en route

Best foot forward: running for beginners

A guide for the lockdown exercise novice on how to build up mileage, prevent injury and what to wear

The best trail-running and walking shoes

Whether you’re an ultra-runner or a casual hiker, this all-terrain footwear will get you off the beaten track

The best 5k runs in Paris

Breeze past the City of Light’s iconic sights by following bureau chief Victor Mallet’s favourite running routes

Running in Rome: the best — and most beautiful — 5k routes

These scenic runs in the city’s greenest spaces take in aqueducts, obelisks, stunning views of St Peter’s — and even the odd turtle

The best 5k runs: New York 

Five great running routes to see the city by foot — and catch some glorious views

The best 5k run in Tokyo

The ultra-popular route around the Imperial Palace is a must-do for runners, says FT correspondent Leo Lewis, as long as you observe the local etiquette

Peak performance: the glorious highs of Hong Kong’s trail runs

Escape the crowds and scale hills and mountains on these exhilarating routes for runners of all levels

Fell-running in the Lake District

Richard Askwith on seeking out the sublime amid England’s highest peaks

Five of the best running holidays

From training with champions in Kenya to a self-guided tour of Mont Blanc

Running in the clouds

The ‘beautiful and brutal’ 116km race is the latest addition to the growing roster of ultra-marathons