Run the world – the best jogs, city sprints and ultra-marathons on the planet Lace up for the most beautiful running routes on earth © Innov8 Britain’s 10 best scenic spots for runnersWhere to run and take in the sights en routenew Best foot forward: running for beginnersA guide for the lockdown exercise novice on how to build up mileage, prevent injury and what to wear The best trail-running and walking shoesWhether you’re an ultra-runner or a casual hiker, this all-terrain footwear will get you off the beaten track The best 5k runs in ParisBreeze past the City of Light’s iconic sights by following bureau chief Victor Mallet’s favourite running routes Running in Rome: the best — and most beautiful — 5k routesThese scenic runs in the city’s greenest spaces take in aqueducts, obelisks, stunning views of St Peter’s — and even the odd turtle The best 5k runs: New York Five great running routes to see the city by foot — and catch some glorious views More from this Series The best 5k run in TokyoThe ultra-popular route around the Imperial Palace is a must-do for runners, says FT correspondent Leo Lewis, as long as you observe the local etiquette Peak performance: the glorious highs of Hong Kong’s trail runsEscape the crowds and scale hills and mountains on these exhilarating routes for runners of all levels Fell-running in the Lake DistrictRichard Askwith on seeking out the sublime amid England’s highest peaks Five of the best running holidaysFrom training with champions in Kenya to a self-guided tour of Mont Blanc Running in the cloudsThe ‘beautiful and brutal’ 116km race is the latest addition to the growing roster of ultra-marathons