Headlines include Didi Chuxing, financial fraud, coronavirus pandemic and Brexit
This edition features these stories from ft.com
China’s Didi to delist from New York and go public in Hong Kong
UK watchdog attacks ‘inadequate’ effort to tackle Covid loan fraud
Omicron variant linked to much higher rate of Covid reinfection in South Africa
UK rejects US linking of steel tariffs and N Ireland trading rules
