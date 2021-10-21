For the second time, the Financial Times and Statista, the German data provider, are compiling a list of European companies that have achieved the greatest reduction in emissions intensity.

The aim is to highlight the businesses whose greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity — that is, GHG emissions relative to revenue — fell the most between 2015 and 2020. The list will be published in a print supplement of the Financial Times in spring 2022, as well as online at ft.com. The inaugural list can be found here.

All European companies with a minimum revenue of €40m or £36m in 2020 are eligible for consideration (see below for the full list of eligible countries).

In order to participate, we invite you to fill out a short questionnaire about your company’s GHG emissions for all available years between 2015 and 2020, and its revenue over the same period (or, for banks, the net interest income). We also ask you to send us a data verification form, which needs to be downloaded and signed.

Eligibility for the list will be determined by the compound annual reduction rate (CARR) of the emissions intensity. Potential candidates will be contacted by Statista or can put their name forward at the Statista website, which also has more information about the methodology, conditions of participation and useful contacts.

Why should my company participate?

▩ NEW BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES

Inclusion in the Europe’s Climate Leaders list will be a visible and public acknowledgment of your company’s environmental performance that extends far beyond your specific industry and country. It will also generate attention for your business on the part of potential partners, customers, employees and investors around the world.

▩ EFFECTIVE MEDIA COVERAGE

The full list will be published in a special report, a supplement within a weekday edition of the FT newspaper and on FT.com. The report will also include articles by FT journalists on interesting companies, sectors and trends within the sustainability field.

▩ REPUTATION

All companies that make it into the list may use the award logo for marketing purposes¹.

▩ ACCESS TO MORE THAN 1M FACTS

All participants that provide us with data on their GHG emissions and revenue will receive a free two-week Statista corporate subscription trial — irrespective of whether or not they are among the companies listed in the ranking.

Who is eligible?

To be considered for inclusion in the list your company must meet the following criteria:

Revenue of at least €40m/£36m generated in 2020¹

Must be independent (ie the company applying to participate is not a subsidiary or a branch office of another company)

Must be headquartered in Europe² ¹ Non-euro countries: currency value equivalent as of 31/12/2020.

² Eligible to participate are all companies from these countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom.

¹ The use of the label and the word-and-image logo “Europe’s Climate Leaders 2022” for marketing purposes is subject to a one-off payment of a licence fee. Inclusion in the ranking, however, is completely free of charge.

How do I register?

STEP ONE: ONLINE REGISTRATION

Please register with Statista online here, by December 15 2021; the form is also available in Spanish and Italian. Alternatively, you can download the form — which is also available in Spanish and Italian — and send it to climate-europe@statista.com upon completion.

STEP TWO: DaTA VERIFICATION

Your emissions and revenue data need to be verified. The necessary form — which is also available in Spanish and Italian — must be downloaded, signed in person by a managing director or a member of your executive committee (CEO or CSR), and then sent to Statista by email, fax or mail. All necessary address details can be found on the form.

Online registration webpage: English/Spanish/Italian

Registration form PDF: English/Spanish/Italian

Data verification form PDF: English/Spanish/Italian

Contact details

Should you have any additional questions or would otherwise like to contact us, please email climate-europe@statista.com