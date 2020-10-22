When financial markets tumbled in March, there was little panic among the investors in defined contribution retirement schemes such as 401(k) plans. Fidelity Investments, one of the largest administrators of DC plans, says that from late February to mid-May — by which time markets were recovering — just 7.4 per cent of the 25m retirement accounts it oversees even changed their mix of riskier and safer assets.

It seems that most employees held their nerve amid the stock market collapse and remained focused on long-term retirement investing aims, in part thanks to the support provided by the financial advisers who guide these DC plans. Their counsel, often offered through virtual meetings and telephone conversations, kept many investors from bailing out and missing the subsequent market rebound. “I think participants have learned to deal with volatility a little better,” says Harris Nydick, a founding partner of CFS Investment Advisory Services, of Totowa, New Jersey. Recently, he has even seen some employees increase their regular contributions to DC plans as markets have risen higher.

Last year saw strong growth in the fortunes of many firms included in the FT 401, the Financial Times’s sixth annual list of top DC plan advisers in the US. FT 401 advisers managed an average of $2.01bn in DC plan assets across corporate, non-profit and government employers at the end of 2019. That is 22 per cent higher than the $1.65bn averaged in last year’s FT 401 listing thanks to more clients and rising financial markets in 2019, ahead of this year’s volatility induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Anxiety among the employers sponsoring DC plans has also meant more demand for advice on retirement schemes. While some companies responded to this year’s events by temporarily suspending the matching contributions they make to employees’ retirement plans, 81 per cent of the plans advised by the FT 401 left those contributions unchanged.

Even before the pandemic hit, companies knew that financial stress can hurt productivity and were putting more effort into helping workers with retirement and personal finance. As a result, more workplaces offer “financial wellness” programmes along with DC plans, intended to educate workers about saving for retirement, managing debt, and other basics of personal finance.

The Employee Benefit Research Institute found that more than 70 per cent of employers already offer or are starting to offer such financial wellness programmes. These often include websites, apps, checklists and personal coaching for staff. Employees are now taking more advantage of these programmes than in previous years, possibly a side effect of the lockdowns necessitated by the pandemic. “This is the era of very little distraction. We didn’t have sports, socialising or movies, so people have time to focus on their finances,” says Stephen Oliver, founder of Manhattan Ridge Advisors.

It can be hard to offer the apps and virtual meetings that come with helping implement these programmes on top of traditional services — which themselves have been complicated by the shift to remote working.

While FT 401 advisers say they have had little problem maintaining existing client relationships, 85 per cent of them say the lack of in-person meetings has hurt their ability to meet prospects.

As a result, the main challenge facing the FT 401 this year is acquiring new clients, cited by 46 per cent of advisers as their biggest concern. That edged out the pressure to lower fees, which was cited by 42 per cent of advisers as a challenge.

On the other hand, plan advisers have found that the need to embrace new ways of working has enabled them to hold more remote meetings with individual plan participants, both in groups and one-on-one. Some 94 per cent of FT 401 advisers expect to continue doing more remote meetings with investors even after the pandemic fades — including 30 per cent of advisers who say that at least one-quarter of those meetings will remain virtual.

Geographical boundaries mean less and less to plan advisers, particularly the larger ones. The median adviser in this year’s list has two office locations, and one-quarter have three or more locations. That is to be expected when 78 per cent of the advisers work in teams.

This year’s FT 401 advisers hail from 41 states and Washington, DC. The FT 401 is listed state by state, and states with higher populations understandably have more advisers on the list. California leads the way with 47, followed by Texas with 36 and Massachusetts with 27.

Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Plan Advisers by state Name Company City Plan segments served Mega plans (>$500m) Large plans ($100m- $500m) Mid-size plans ($10m-$100m) Mid-size plans ($10m-$100m) ALABAMA Forehand, Lee E. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Dothan X X Owen, Paul W. CAPTRUST Birmingham X X X X Williams, Renn JSL Retirement Services Group Birmingham X X X ARIZONA Buckman, Perry Buckman & Corning Financial Strategies Group Scottsdale X X Corning, Nicole W. Buckman & Corning Financial Strategies Group Scottsdale X X DiGrazia, Michael UBS Wealth Management Phoenix X X X X Hacker, Christopher S. The Hacker Group Scottsdale X X Sobers, William UBS Wealth Management Phoenix X X ARKANSAS McDonald, Don R. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Fort Smith X X Thorpe, James R. (Rob) Qualified Plan Advisors Little Rock X X X CALIFORNIA Balbuena, Rodney SageView Advisory Group Pasadena X X X Bonelli, Natasha Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Woodland Hills X X Bonvechio, Brian Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Los Angeles X X X Bryson, Trent D. Bryson Wealth Management Long Beach X X Chambers, Jon C. SageView Advisory Group Lafayette X X X X Chang, Kevin A. Genovese Burford & Brothers Sacramento X X Clark, John M. Heffernan Retirement Services / LPL Financial Walnut Creek X X X X Costantini, Luciano Sequoia Consulting Group San Mateo X X X X Costantini, Panfilo Sequoia Consulting Group San Mateo X X X Delp, Mark Your Wealth Effect Irvine X X Dufour, Damian J. Reilly Financial Advisors La Mesa X X X Farrell, Curtis S. Financial Management Network Mission Viejo X X Fourcade, Renee M. UBS Wealth Management Los Angeles X X X X Freismuth, Thom HUB International San Diego X X Gregory III, Paul N. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Carmel X X X Handler, Gary Raymond James & Associates Beverly Hills X X X X Hocking, Steven UBS Wealth Management Irvine X X Hopkins, Emily H. NFP Aliso Viejo X X X Hoppock, Todd NFP Aliso Viejo X X X X Huaman, Andre Three Bell Capital Los Altos X X X Jeskey, Jason S. GRP Financial California San Clemente X X X Keck, Kristina Woodruff Sawyer / LPL Financial San Francisco X X X X Kjar, Steven P. Lockton Investment Advisors Campbell X X X X Knapp, Molly Sequoia Consulting Group San Mateo X X X Laughton, Mark Quintes Financial Services Salinas X X Learned, Vincent NFP Aliso Viejo X X X X Ma, Yuxia (Marlynn) Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Pasadena X X Mammini, Mike Mammini Company San Diego X X X X Matias, Lily Ann NFP Aliso Viejo X X X Palladino, John K. 401(k) & 403(b) Fiduciary Advisors San Mateo X X X Patrick, Jason Colin Fiduciary Advisors Newport Beach X X X Patton, Robert SageView Advisory Group Woodside X X X X Raney, Kris Wells Fargo Advisors El Segundo X X X Ray, Mark D. Praxis Consulting Sacramento X X X Roggenkamp, Marc Graystone Consulting Beverly Hills X X X X Sarna, Michele T. Beacon Pointe Advisors Palm Desert X X X Shea, Jill B. NFP Aliso Viejo X X X Shiflet, Walker Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Beverly Hills X X X X Spinner, Harlan UBS Private Wealth Management Los Angeles X X X X Stewart, Solomon NFP Aliso Viejo X X X X Stinson, Garrett SageView Advisory Group Irvine X X X X Stover, Ryan Marsh & McLennan Agency San Diego X X X X Stowell, Race Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Mill Valley X X X Tappin, Erik K. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Carlsbad X X X X Thibault, Blake Heffernan Retirement Services / LPL Financial Walnut Creek X X X X Venuti, Christopher G. Graystone Consulting Westlake Village X X X X White, Nate Teros Advisors, a OneDigital Company Lafayette X X X COLORADO Andrew, Robert Lockton Investment Advisors Denver X X X X Gutrich, Mark M. Fi401k Advisors Greenwood Village X X Krusic, Tom A. ABG Consultants Denver X X Larsen, Chad J. MRP, a division of HUB International Denver X X X X Nemmers, Daniel J. Lockton Investment Advisors Denver X X X X Rosselle, James RMB Capital Denver X X X X Roth, Wayne H. SageView Advisory Group Louisville X X X Tonelli, Mark A. Sheridan Road Financial, a division of HUB International Denver X X X CONNECTICUT Angelone, Elizabeth Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Greenwich X X Baroncini, Jr., Edward A. Excel Wealth Management / LPL Financial Rocky Hill X X Berkman, Brett S. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Greenwich X X Brown, Dennis M. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Fairfield X X X X Callahan, Michael E. Edu4Retirement / Cetera Advisors Southington X X Foster, Christopher Procyon Partners Shelton X X X X Horton, Barnaby W. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Hartford X X Juliano, Joseph M. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Fairfield X X X Kral, Christopher J. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Fairfield X X X Lasko, Matt UBS Private Wealth Management Stamford X X X X Leone, Gregory J. Georgetown Financial Group / Cetera Advisor Networks Georgetown X X X Levin, Michael Gallagher Windsor X X X Mendoza, Greg F. UBS Wealth Management Hartford X X X X Tuzza, Jr., Robert S. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Fairfield X X X X DELAWARE Pressler, Eric C. N1 Advisors Newark X X X DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA Carter, Murray Janney Montgomery Scott Washington X X X Drew, Charles Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Washington X X Forrester, Mary Anne Janney Montgomery Scott Washington X X X FLORIDA Bailey, Eric W. CAPTRUST Tampa X X X Bastin, Thomas B. NFP Weston X X X Cammarata, Ross UBS Wealth Management Fort Lauderdale X X Casanueva, Dominic J. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Lakewood Ranch X X X X DiGiacomo, Dan CAPTRUST Lake Mary X X X Elobt, Keola West Point Business Group Jacksonville X X X Erb, Jr., James L. James L. Erb & Associates Tampa X X Fine, Gregg L. Lockton Investment Advisors Pembroke Pines X X X X Garnett, Jr., Blanton Garnett Retirement Group / LPL Financial St. Petersburg X X Hayes, Jamie NFP Maitland X X X X Larsen, Bradley L. NFP Stuart X X X Letaw, Ronald A. MRPA Tampa X X X Machlin, Roger S. Northwestern Mutual Tampa X X Mehta, Manish UBS Private Wealth Management Orlando X X X Montgomery, David M. Fidelis Fiduciary Management Tampa X X X Montgomery, W. Michael Montgomery Retirement Plan Advisors Tampa X X X Orick, Sean A. Retirement Partner Advisors St. Petersburg X X Petrone, Jeffrey SageView Advisory Group West Palm Beach X X X X Senderowitz, Phillip N. Strategic Retirement Partners Maitland X X X Thagard, Steven M. Northwestern Mutual Orlando X X GEORGIA Brinson, Clay Northwestern Mutual Atlanta X X X X Galvis, Alvaro A. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Alpharetta X X Gignilliat, Harris M. UBS Wealth Management Atlanta X X X Griffin, David Atlanta Retirement Partners / LPL Financial Atlanta X X X Hansen, Eric H. Hartmann Astor Investment Consulting / LPL Financial Suwanee X X X Harbour, Andrew Graystone Consulting Atlanta X X X Kane, Michael M. Plan Sponsor Consultants / LPL Financial Alpharetta X X X X Melcher, Evan B. CAPTRUST Alpharetta X X X X Pigg, Chad A. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Atlanta X X X Sauerman, Jr., Richard C. NFP Atlanta X X X St.Clair, Jonathan SageView Advisory Group Atlanta X X X X HAWAII Lum, David W. SageView Advisory Group Honolulu X X X IDAHO Courtright, Patrick The Campbell Courtright Group of Raymond James Boise X X X ILLINOIS Backe, Nick Backe Page Group Crystal Lake X X Beer, Amalia (Molly) Gallagher Rolling Meadows X X X X Bjork, Sean C. Bjork Asset Management / GRP Financial Northbrook X X X Cordova, Richard Assurance, a Marsh & McLennan Agency Company Schaumburg X X X Coyner, Paul R. UBS Wealth Management Naperville X X X Embree, Paul EMBREE FINANCIAL Group Chicago X X Fiumara, L. Rita UBS Wealth Management Chicago X X X Froman, Jeffrey R. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Deer Park X X X Gelb, Jordan M. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Northbrook X X X Gottlieb, Benjamin Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Schaumburg X X X Morris, Douglas Lockton Investment Advisors Chicago X X X X Novak, Luke J. Rothschild Investment Corporation Chicago X X X O'Brien, Robert D. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Chicago X X X O'Shaughnessy, Jim Sheridan Road Financial, a division of HUB International Northbrook X X X X Peluse, Daniel J. Wintrust Retirement Benefits Advisors Chicago X X X Ratay, Mark Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Lisle X X X Reagan, Chris SageView Advisory Group Chicago X X X Rutler, Fred Lockton Investment Advisors Chicago X X X Smith, Michael K. Insight Financial Partners / LPL Financial Crystal Lake X X Valeo, Sam Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Oak Brook X X X Williams, Charles P. Finspire Schaumburg X X X INDIANA Brunton, Eric Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Indianapolis X X X X Chillemi, Daniel P. UBS Wealth Management Indianapolis X X Denny, Andrew C. Shepherd Financial Carmel X X Drake, W. Brian Northwestern Mutual Greenwood X X Harbron, Brendon C. UBS Wealth Management Indianapolis X X Masterson, John CAPTRUST Chesterton X X Matis, Joseph M. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Indianapolis X X X Mayer, Thomas L. Shepherd Financial Carmel X X X X Robison, James D. Strategic Retirement Partners Indianapolis X X X Stolle, Matt Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Indianapolis X X X Sylvester, Alex Shepherd Financial Carmel X X X Wylam, Steven M. Shepherd Financial Carmel X X X IOWA Gredys, Keith J. Kidder Advisers Clive X X Shimp, Andrew CAPTRUST West Des Moines X X X X KANSAS Lillis, Patrick W. Retirement Plan Analytics Leawood X X X Morris, Vincent Bukaty Companies Financial Services, a OneDigital Company Overland Park X X X X Pacer, David G. Infinitas Overland Park X X X X Recker, Don Creative Planning Overland Park X X X Rink, Ryan Two West Advisors Overland Park X X X Ungashick, Marko Two West Advisors Overland Park X X X KENTUCKY Backert, Tony Baird Louisville X X X Mercer, Jr., Charles (Todd) Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Louisville X X X LOUISIANA Bush, Andy Horizon Financial Group / Cetera Advisors Baton Rouge X X Dupré, Marcel J. NFP New Orleans X X X MAINE Breton, Jennifer L. Lebel & Harriman Falmouth X X X X Carew, Stephen J. BGA Retirement Advisors Lewiston X X Pratico, Michael S. CAPTRUST Falmouth X X X Walker, A.J. Guidance Point Retirement Services Portland X X X MARYLAND Assaley, Alexander G. AFS 401(k) Retirement Services Bethesda X X X Espinoza, Jessica NFP Bethesda X X X X Gimenez, Eduardo Raffa Retirement Services / LPL Financial Rockville X X Godfrey, Peter Fiduciary Plan Advisors Baltimore X X X Hoffman, Brett J. The Insurance Exchange, a division of HUB International Rockville X X X Kotler, Robert J.B. RCM&D Towson X X X LaGreca, Russell M. Graystone Consulting Baltimore X X X O'Connell, Michael V. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Hunt Valley X X Stout, Jania Fiduciary Plan Advisors Baltimore X X X Ward, C. Russell Harbor Investment Advisory Lutherville X X X Wilson, Chad J. Fiduciary Plan Advisors Baltimore X X X MASSACHUSETTS Basse, Pam NFP Norwell X X X Bayliss, Andrew Marsh & McLennan Agency Boston X X X Ciovacco, Peter Graystone Consulting Middleton X X X Clayman, David M. Twelve Points Retirement Advisors Concord X X Cleary, Andrew C. SFP Wealth Wellesley X X Dimitriou, Steven Mayflower Advisors Boston X X X X Dulac, Noel Retirement Fiduciary Group Andover X X X Entwistle, Bert Webster Bank / LPL Financial Boston X X Federico, Francesca E. Twelve Points Retirement Advisors Concord X X X Forkey, Mark SageView Advisory Group Boston X X X X Foster, Mark M. SageView Advisory Group Boston X X X Hammond, Alfred Graystone Consulting Middleton X X X Hoffman, Thomas E. KAF Financial Advisors Braintree X X X Johnson, Douglas Summit Financial, a division of HUB International Wilmington X X X Karam, Stephen Karam Financial Group / LPL Financial Fall River X X X Karelitz, Jonathan B. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Wellesley X X LeSage, Eric Retirement Fiduciary Group Andover X X X McGarry, Sean C. Rockland Trust Hanover X X X McLaughlin, Matthew Graystone Consulting Middleton X X X Navarro, Jason New England Wealth Management Danvers X X X Price, Jonathan Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Wellesley X X Rossano, Brian Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Beverly X X X X Traino, Jason M. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Middleton X X X Tremblay, Neil Coastal Capital Group / EBS Financial Advisors Danvers X X X Tuxbury, Scott D. Sapers & Wallack Newton X X X Vacheron, Peter IBG Financial Partners Foxboro X X X Vierra, Jr., Roger F. UBS Wealth Management Rockland X X X X MICHIGAN Agbay, Anthony D. The Agbay Group Troy X X X Danek, Scott M. Equanimity Wealth Management / Cetera Advisor Networks East Lansing X X Fitzgerald, Jessica S. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Rochester X X X Hammond, Kimberly Lynn Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Muskegon X X X Hau, Errol A. CAPTRUST Clarkston X X X X Horlings, Joseph PearlStreet Investment Management of Stifel Grand Rapids X X X X Howell, Brett Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Grand Rapids X X X Kersjes, Shawn PearlStreet Investment Management of Stifel Grand Rapids X X X X Kozemchak, Michael W. Institutional Investment Consulting / LPL Financial Bloomfield Hills X X X Lepore II, Mario A. UBS Wealth Management Birmingham X X Pinter, Brad Stonebridge Financial Group Grand Rapids X X X Pogodzinski, Casey CAPTRUST Clarkston X X X Wernette, Gerald J. Rehmann Financial Farmington Hills X X X X MINNESOTA Adams, James K. Voya Financial Advisors Bloomington X X Ballin, Jessica 401k Plan Professionals / GRP Financial Edina X X X Boutwell, Ryan USI Consulting Group Minnetonka X X X Connell, Joe Sikich Financial Maple Grove X X X X Coole, Ryan Wheeler Associates Duluth X X Dahlof, Ross Christensen Group Eden Prairie X X X Erpelding, Michael M. Erpelding Wealth Management Edina X X Gratton, Jeffrey SageView Advisory Group Wayzata X X X X Jacobs, David M. Jacobs Financial St. Cloud X X Milless, Mitch Marsh & McLennan Agency Minneapolis X X X NEBRASKA Behlen, Wade WealthPLAN Partners - Feltz WealthPLAN Omaha X X Fay, Patrick SilverStone Asset Management, a HUB International company Omaha X X X NEVADA Sarno, Freddie Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Las Vegas X X X X NEW HAMPSHIRE Cunha, Stephen M. RetirementCFO Hampton X X Pimental, Dan Alignment Financial Group Exeter X X Scott, Steven RSG Advisory / GRP Financial Portsmouth X X X NEW JERSEY Ablahani, Joseph C. Capital Benefits Fairfield X X Bojovski, Goran Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Iselin X X X X Dimino, Steve RBC Wealth Management Red Bank X X Goerner, Chad UBS Wealth Management Princeton X X X X Greenleaf, Jamie Cafaro Greenleaf Red Bank X X X X Gsell, Bruce Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Iselin X X X X Marchiano, Michael D. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Morristown X X Marsh, Gregory J. Bridgehaven Fiduciary Partners Warren X X X Nydick, Harris CFS Investment Advisory Services Totowa X X Oliver, Stephen A. Manhattan Ridge Advisors / First Allied Securities Bedminster X X Pascazio, Anthony Reedmark Advisors Somerville X X X X Paumi, Damien Nisivoccia Wealth Advisors Mt. Arlington X X Puckett, Steven Gateway Retirement Consulting Westfield X X X Scorzafava, Todd Eagle Rock Wealth Management East Hanover X X X Sheppard, Brent Cadence Financial Management Marlton X X Simchowitz, Stuart M. RMR Wealth Builders Teaneck X X NEW MEXICO Famiglietta, Kelly Charles Stephen and Company Albuquerque X X NEW YORK Bogner, H. Steve Treasury Partners New York X X X Candella, Ted Merrill Lynch Wealth Management New York X X X Cunningham, Jr., John A. Alliant Retirement Consulting / Cetera Advisor Networks New York X X D'Aiutolo, Paul UBS Wealth Management Rochester X X X X Delaney, Barbara SS/RBA Pearl River X X X X Detterick, Jim Graystone Consulting New York X X X Gutkin, Todd Morgan Stanley Wealth Management New York X X X Hinderstein, David S. Strategic Retirement Group, a OneDigital Company White Plains X X X X Lander, Ellen R. Renaissance Benefit Advisors Group New York X X X Mahoney, Kevin The Mahoney Group of Raymond James West Nyack X X X O'Toole III, Michael J. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Clifton Park X X X Paris, Michael R. Paris International Corporation Great Neck X X X Pastolove, Craig Morgan Stanley Wealth Management New York X X X Santucci, Thomas J. Gateway Investments Garden City X X X Scherzer, Robert Pensionmark Financial Group New York X X X Schwamb, Richard S. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Jericho X X Smith, Eric W. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Rochester X X Tevens, Todd M. Lawley Retirement Advisors Buffalo X X X Zaman, Aadil Wall Street Alliance Group New York X NORTH CAROLINA Anderson, Mikael Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Charlotte X X X X Eskamani, Shaun CAPTRUST Raleigh X X X X Jones, Todd L. CAPTRUST Raleigh X X X X Kelly, Kathleen Compass Financial Partners / LPL Financial Greensboro X X X X Keys, Wat CAPTRUST Raleigh X X X Marriott, Peter NFP Charlotte X X McDade, Ian Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Charlotte X X X Riggins, Randall E. NFP Charlotte X X X Schultheiss, Jonathon Gate City Advisors Greensboro X X X Shuford II, Gary E. NFP Charlotte X X X Simonson, Thomas Lockton Investment Advisors Charlotte X X X X Strickland, Jon E. CAPTRUST Raleigh X X X X Strodel, James W. CAPTRUST Charlotte X X X Thomas, Steven L. Linden Thomas & Company Charlotte X Timmerman, Todd E. Retirement Plan Analytics Charlotte X X X X OHIO Cox, Benjamin M. PNC Institutional Asset Management Cincinnati X X Duggan, Tony Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Cincinnati X X X X Gaertner, Daniel UBS Wealth Management Westlake X X X Gheen, Michael J. Oswald Financial / GRP Financial Cleveland X X X Handorf, Joel Graystone Consulting Cincinnati X X Kreinest, Christa HAUSER Retirement Solutions Cincinnati X X X Kulchar, David M. Oswald Financial / GRP Financial Cleveland X X X Rinehart, Ken UBS Wealth Management Cincinnati X X X Robertson, Thomas G. Graystone Consulting Columbus X X X Sprenkle, Chris Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Cincinnati X X X X Stacy, Ben Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Cincinnati X X X X Stibich, Jr., Paul R. CAPTRUST Akron X X X X Vordemesche, Chris Graystone Consulting Cincinnati X X X Wilt, Steve CAPTRUST Akron X X X X Wyatt, Thomas D. Lifetime Financial Growth Columbus X X OREGON Daley, Erik Multnomah Group Portland X X X Schlanger, Jed S. The Commerce Company / Raymond James Portland X X Ulmer, Joshua Graystone Consulting Portland X X X PENNSYLVANIA Aguirre, Christian A. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Doylestown X X X Catanella, Brian A. UBS Wealth Management Philadelphia X X X X Cross, Janel M. Align Retirement Plan Advisors Lancaster X X Dougherty, Timothy J. Financial Guide Horsham X X X Dugery, Andrew Wealth Advisory Group Berwyn X X Edwards, Jim CAPTRUST Allentown X X X Forcino, Geoffrey F. Kathmere Capital Management King of Prussia X X Golen, Zachary Broad Street Financial Bala Cynwyd X X X Hageney, James G. Centurion, a Marsh & McLennan Agency Company King of Prussia X X X X Halle, Daniel L. P&A Group Retirement Plan Services Pittsburgh X X X Kline, Jeffrey Stonebridge Financial Group Wormleysburg X X Kulick, Jr., Christopher D. CAPTRUST Doylestown X X X X Malz, Michael E. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Allentown X X X Mashack-Behney, Tara L. Conrad Siegel Harrisburg X X X X Myers, Scott Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Blue Bell X X X Schaffer, Paul H. CAPTRUST Doylestown X X X X Wertheim, Scott CAPTRUST Doylestown X X X X Williams, Christopher C. PNC Institutional Asset Management Pittsburgh X X Wolfe, Noel J. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Blue Bell X X X X RHODE ISLAND Worrell, James L. Strategic Retirement Partners Providence X X X TENNESSEE Colburn, Todd M. Northwestern Mutual Nashville X X Dickens, Brad S. Janney Montgomery Scott Franklin X X X X Glasgow, Steven W. Janney Montgomery Scott Franklin X X X X Grant, Walter Aegis Retirement Group / LPL Financial Memphis X X Kinney, Julie A. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Memphis X X X Lyday, James A. Pensionmark Financial Group Brentwood X X X X Webster, Doug A. SageView Advisory Group Knoxville X X X X TEXAS Able, Glenn Lockton Investment Advisors Dallas X X X X Bielik, Dennis TCG Advisors Austin X X X Bump, Lauren Gallagher Houston X X X X Calao, Joe UBS Wealth Management Waco X X Cervantes, Christopher D. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Frisco X X Coelho, Michael A. SageView Advisory Group Austin X X X X Coughran, Joshua J. Invest Titan Fulshear X X Ellisor, Darrell W. Peak Financial Group, a division of HUB International Houston X X X Ellsworth, Stephen H. Baird Houston X X Jamail, Christopher Trusted Capital Group (TCG) Austin X X X Jerding, Mick Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Houston X X X Kading, Todd LeafHouse Financial Austin X X X X Kallus, Daniel J. NFP Houston X X X Kaylor-Flink, Allison NFP Austin X X X League, Stacy PlanWise Retirement Strategies Austin X X Livingston, John L. NFP Dallas X X X Locke, Ramona Z. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Dallas X X Maresh, Michael CAPTRUST Austin X X X X Matustik, Debbie Pensionmark Austin Austin X X X Moore, Janine J. Peak Financial Group, a division of HUB International Houston X X X Netoskie, Neil C. Keystone Retirement & Insurance Advisors / LPL Financial Houston X X Nietenhoefer, Chris Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Fort Worth X X X O'Connor, Teresa Voya Financial Advisors The Woodlands X X Peterson, Jr., Donald P. VisionPoint Advisory Group / LPL Financial Dallas X X X X Pickett, John A. CAPTRUST Dallas X X X Pruitt, Kimberly NFP Austin X X X X Salyer III, W. Dean Pensionmark Financial Group Garden Ridge X X X Smith, Megan UBS Private Wealth Management Dallas X X X X Stack, Joe Pensionmark Financial Group Richardson X X X Steves, Scott T. Gallagher Houston X X X X Stroope, Courtney Lockton Investment Advisors Dallas X X X X Test, David Northwestern Mutual Dallas X X Vaughan, Robert UBS Wealth Management The Woodlands X X X X Weaver, Neal LeafHouse Financial Austin X X X X Whitten, Travis CAPTRUST Dallas X X X X Zelop, Walter J. Raymond James Houston X X X UTAH Anderson, Kim Soltis Investment Advisors St. George X X X X Dall, Corby 401k Advisors Intermountain Sandy X X X X Jensen, Wes ABG Consultants Midvale X X Moyes, James D. RedStone Advisors, a Pensionmark Firm Lehi X X X Solomon, Larry ABG Consultants Salt Lake City X X Welch, Kirk MRP, a division of HUB International Sandy X X X X VERMONT Dubie, Christopher Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Colchester X X X VIRGINIA Andraos, Khalil S. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Reston X X Aylward, Michael G. RBC Wealth Management McLean X X X Bethel, Lee V. Comprehensive Benefit Services / LPL Financial Alexandria X X Broaddus, Scott Irongate Capital Advisors Richmond X X Clark, Colin M. Washington Financial Group / LPL Financial McLean X X DeNoyior, Joseph F. Washington Financial Group / LPL Financial McLean X X X Hoffer, J. Cory Hermitage Wealth Management Richmond X X Hope, Richard L. Washington Financial Group / LPL Financial McLean X X Keenan, John P. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Tysons Corner X X Leonard, Tripp Irongate Capital Advisors Richmond X X Maulfair, Jim AHT Retirement Services Leesburg X X X X Rogers, Kenneth CAPTRUST Harrisonburg X X X Schmitt, Barry V. CAPTRUST Richmond X X X Shanahan, Ted Blueprint Financial Group Reston X X Shipley, Courtenay Retirement Planology Alexandria X X X Stanley, Craig M. Summit Group of Virginia Virginia Beach X X X Strange, Allan Janney Montgomery Scott Richmond X X X X WASHINGTON Bosch, Jerry RBC Wealth Management Seattle X X X X Fisher, Nathan Fisher Investments 401(k) Solutions Camas X X Reinhart, Edward C. Capital Advisors Wealth Management Yakima X X Roland, Chad A. PacNorth Retirement Group / LPL Financial Spokane Valley X X X WEST VIRGINIA Hill, Michael D. Graystone Consulting Charleston X X X WISCONSIN Berry, Keith A. M3 Financial Wauwatosa X X X Driscoll, Michael Sheridan Road Financial, a division of HUB International Milwaukee X X X X Lanser, Bruce G. UBS Wealth Management Milwaukee X X X Parks, Thomas W. Graystone Consulting Milwaukee X X X X Powers, Tony KerberRose Retirement Plan Services Shawano X X Sherman, Scott Gallagher Brookfield X X X X Spaeth, Jerod T. Spaeth Barrett Group Milwaukee X X X Wisialowski, Tina Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Milwaukee X X X X